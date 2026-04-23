Donald Trump Goes on Late-Night Posting Spree With 14 Posts in an Hour

Donald Trump’s Truth Social posts are infamous for long rants on a variety of topics, but Trump may have broken his own record as he posted 14 posts in less than an hour. Earlier this month, the president posted an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus Christ. The image was posted after Trump locked horns with Pope Leo. The Pope condemned the Iran War and asked the world leaders to let go of any “delusion of omnipotence” because “God does not bless any conflict.”

Donald Trump posted a video on Truth Social showing AI-generated imagery of Barack and Michelle Obama as monkeys. pic.twitter.com/spZn5h93er — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 6, 2026

Similar to Trump’s other social media posts, the image was widely criticized by online users, including some conservative commentators. JD Vance tried to back Trump, calling the post a “joke.” Trump unleashed yet another barrage of social media posts after extending the ceasefire. “I have therefore directed our Military to continue the Blockade and, in all other respects, remain ready and able, and will therefore extend the Ceasefire until such time as their proposal is submitted, and discussions are concluded, one way or the other,” Trump wrote in a post.

He cited requests by Field Marshal Asim Munir and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif of Pakistan. The following posts were critical of the “radical left lunatics,” as the president calls them, and an attack on the Wall Street Journal. “My Administration just delivered a BIG WIN for the Great Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which I love, and WON by the largest margin in History,” Trump wrote.

“Based on this, the Commerce Department worked with Governor Josh Shapiro, who has now agreed to keep open TWO BEAUTIFUL, CLEAN COAL PLANTS in Indiana and Armstrong Counties. Radical Left Lunatics wanted to get rid of these wonderful Plants in favor of WIND FARMS, which kill the birds, and are both costly and ineffective. We will never allow that to happen!”

The Trump administration’s choice to keep coal plants running comes after the American Lung Association published a report revealing that more than half of US children are breathing unsafe air. This is owing to the Trump administration’s rampant policy changes in the last year. The next post was a dig at the Wall Street Journal, with a long rant on how the publication has “lost its way.”

🚨 Donald Trump is currently crashing out on Truth Social over his failed war in Iran and cratering approval ratings that continue to reach record lows pic.twitter.com/XIhkfhIX6o — Really American 🇺🇸 (@ReallyAmerican1) April 20, 2026

According to The Daily Beast, Trump began his flurry of Truth Social posts after he was reportedly kept away from the situation room where decisions regarding the Iran War were being made. Trump made a baffling 10 posts in 20 minutes, between 11:41 pm and 12:01 am. The next post tracked back to the Iran War, even though Trump had extended the ceasefire.

“Iran is collapsing financially,” the president wrote. “They want the Strait of Hormuz opened immediately- Starving for cash! Losing 500 Million Dollars a day. Military and Police complaining that they are not getting paid. SOS!!!” The following posts by Donald Trump were aimed at former presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, whom Trump mockingly called “Sleepy Biden,” despite previous comparisons drawn between him and Biden on similar issues.