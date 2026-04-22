Donald Trump’s Whereabouts Become a Flashpoint as Situation Room Claims Surface

Donald Trump has been off the radar for the past three days, and the reason why might be a bit concerning. The president was last seen with Joe Rogan to sign an order that would relax restrictions on psychedelics. Popular podcaster Joe Rogan, who has long championed the use of psychedelics, was also present at the event.

“Today’s order will ensure that people suffering from debilitating symptoms might finally have a chance to reclaim their lives and lead a happier life,” Trump said. “If these turn out to be as good as people are saying, it’s going to have a tremendous impact.” Joe Rogan commented on Trump in a podcast episode, praising him for signing the order. “Literally, he sees me at the UFC the next day, shakes my hand, and says it’s done,” Rogan said in a podcast episode.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Joe Rogan (@joerogan)

“That’s what he was saying. I said, ‘Thank you, sir.’ It wasn’t like he was mad at me at all. It was the opposite.” Despite Rogan’s collaboration with Trump, he has been critical of the Trump administration, calling the Iran War “a good way to get people to stop talking about certain things.” That said, following his appearance with Joe Rogan, Donald Trump has been absent from the public eye. He spent most of his day at his golf club in Virginia.

The president then continued to make a series of erratic posts on Truth Social about election conspiracy theories, Iran and Democrats. Trump’s erratic social media posts on the Iran War have raised concerns about whether the president is healthy enough to lead the country. Earlier this month, Trump caught a lot of flak for making threatening posts against Iran if they don’t agree to his negotiations.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to ​be brought back ​again. I don’t want that ‌to ⁠happen, but it probably will,” the POTUS wrote in a Truth Social post. “We ⁠will find out tonight, one of ​the most important ​moments ⁠in the long and complex history of ⁠the ​World.” As the world watched, the nail-biting moment and the deadline came to an end, and the situation de-escalated, with no action following Trump’s warning.

STATEMENT BY PRESIDENT DONALD J. TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/ATdRyY1qqK — The White House (@WhiteHouse) April 21, 2026

The Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday that Donald Trump is being kept away from the situation room where decisions regarding the Iran War are being made. The U.S. military was working to carry out rescue operations for downed airmen in Iran, and the president was being kept away because he couldn’t stop screaming at people.

Trump’s health has also come under the radar in the past year, with people questioning his bruised arm and constant drowsiness. Comedian Jon Stewart criticized Trump’s signature for looking “nothing like his name.” Trump’s signature has changed over the years as he ages, and Stewart took a dig at the moment. “Does that even say, Donald Trump? Is the last name longer than his first name? It doesn’t look like it, looks like it says Leonard Skynyrd,” Stewart joked. “That’s too many letters. I counted like 10 letters.”