Colbert Roasts Trump’s “Civilization Ends Tonight” Claim on Late Show

Stephen Colbert, host of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, joked about President Donald Trump’s recent controversial threat during his monologue. In a new episode, he referenced Trump’s warning about ending a civilization by 8 p.m. that day.

Colbert brought up the widely discussed post on X and read it aloud, mimicking the president while emphasizing the claim about the alleged destruction of a “whole civilization.”

He pointed out that Trump did not specify which civilization he was referring to. The late-night host noted that while the statement sounded alarming, it lacked critical details about the intended target.

In a Truth social post, Trump said that Iran can either reopen the Strait of Hormuz by 8 p.m. ET tonight or it’s “whole civilization will die tonight.” To back up the threat, the US launched over 50 strikes on military targets at Kharg Island (Iran’s main oil export center).… pic.twitter.com/N2a5nGMX4T — Morning Brew ☕️ (@MorningBrew) April 7, 2026

Although some online users speculated that Trump was referring to Iran, there has been no official confirmation identifying the specific civilization mentioned in the post. Colbert responded with sarcasm, calling the ambiguity “good news,” before shifting to commentary on American society. “Ours has been wandering by the highway overpass,” he joked.

Late-night hosts have increasingly leaned into political satire to dissect viral statements and social media posts. Trump’s messaging, often shared first on Truth Social before spreading to platforms like X, has frequently become fodder for comedians and commentators alike. The ambiguity of this latest warning further blurs the line between politics and internet trends.

Colbert added that even if the world were to end by 8 p.m., the “good news” was that viewers could still watch an episode of Wheel of Fortune, prompting another round of laughter. He paused to compose himself, laughing along with the audience as applause filled the studio. As part of a mock doomsday preparation, Colbert quipped, “I’d like to buy a vowel and a bunker, please?”

The line referenced both Trump’s speaking style and apocalyptic conspiracy themes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Late Show (@colbertlateshow)

Colbert concluded his analysis of Trump’s Truth Social message, which has circulated widely on X, describing the threat as mixed in tone. He noted that while the post appeared to warn Iran, it also included language offering blessings.

He compared the message to a surreal pop culture moment, joking,

“Like when Godzilla wore a T-shirt that said ‘I heart Tokyo.’”

And I want Godzilla to wear goggles pic.twitter.com/NX7CcsdEdP — BB Entertainment (@Movie__Fans) April 8, 2026

As he spoke, an edited black-and-white image of the fictional monster wearing the referenced shirt appeared onscreen. Colbert ended the segment with a wry smile, saying, “Seems pretty serious,” as the audience continued laughing and applauding.

Colbert and Trump have frequently clashed in recent months, with many of their exchanges stemming from Trump’s Truth Social posts and public remarks. As of now, neither Trump nor his administration has issued an official response to his comments.