Pam Bondi’s Replacement Draws Backlash Over ‘Love’ Remark About Trump

Todd Blanche, who replaced Pam Bondi as the Acting Attorney General, showed his dedication to President Donald Trump when he said, “I love you, sir” during a press conference on Tuesday, April 7, and the remark drew backlash online.

The president fired Bondi from her post as the Attorney General on April 2 via a Truth Social post and announced that Todd Blanche would replace her in the role. Blanche has worked as Trump’s lawyer on the hush money case, according to The List.

During the press conference on Tuesday, reporters asked Todd Blanche whether he wanted to be the full-time Attorney General after the ouster of Bondi, and he didn’t give a simple answer.

Blanche: “I did not ask for this job…If President Trump chooses to keep me as acting [AG], that’s an honor. If he chooses to nominate me, that’s an honor…If he chooses to nominate someone else and ask me to go do something else, I will say, ‘Thank you very much. I love you,… pic.twitter.com/EJhcBuHuLz — The Bulwark (@BulwarkOnline) April 7, 2026

Blanche said, “I love working for President Trump. It’s the greatest honor of a lifetime. … and if President Trump chooses to nominate somebody else and asks me to go do something else, I’ll say, ‘Thank you very much, I love you, sir’.”

Following his statement, several social media users ended up trolling the Acting Attorney General.

X user @ngaitarara wrote, “Sickening, oh for an independent and impartial DOJ, not gonna happen while Trump is in charge.”

Sickening, oh for an independent and impartial DOJ, not gonna happen while Trump is in charge. — Ngai Tarara (@ngaitarara) April 8, 2026

Similarly, another X user, @drsoflo, said, “This should be disqualifying.”

Meanwhile, @karencruzen1commented, “’I love you, Sir?’ This entire administration must be removed!”

“I love you, Sir?” This entire administration must be removed! — Karen Sagittarrian Spirit (@karencruzen1) April 7, 2026

Following Donald Trump’s re-election in 2024, Blanche was nominated and confirmed as an official at the Department of Justice (DOJ) under Pam Bondi. He helped implement Trump’s priorities at the Justice Department.

Blanche currently leads the DOJ on an interim basis, and it is unclear how long he will serve in the role or if he will be nominated for permanent Attorney General.

As the acting AG, he has announced initiatives such as establishing a National Fraud Enforcement Division and has talked about aligning the Justice Department with the POTUS’ agenda.

Moreover, critics have raised concerns about potential conflicts of interest provided his earlier role as Trump’s personal attorney, while some supporters view him as a loyal and effective leader.

Trump fires Pam Bondi. pic.twitter.com/Td1LJ81xe0 — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 2, 2026

Meanwhile, Pam Bondi, who had served about 14 months as the Attorney General, was the second high-profile Cabinet-level firing by Trump in recent weeks, following the ouster of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem last month.

Reportedly, Donald Trump and his administration sources cited ongoing frustrations with the former AG’s performance, though the public announcement was framed positively.

Bondi had faced criticism from Trump allies and conservatives for perceived missteps, delays, and the lack of transparency in releasing documents related to disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein’s case.

Trump also reportedly vented that Bondi was not moving fast enough or successfully enough to pursue cases against his perceived rivals and critics, despite her loyalty and efforts to align the Justice Department with his priorities, as reported by the Washington Post.