Kristi Noem Breaks Silence on Being Fired, Brags About “Historic Accomplishments”

After rumours began swirling that Kristi Noem would be fired as DHS Secretary, the situation has been resolved. Noem has been given a new role.

President Donald Trump announced on Truth Social that Kristi Noem’s replacement is the US Senator for Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, who will become the Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026, and will “Make America Safe Again.”

Minutes after being ousted from DHS, Kristi Noem is on stage right now in Nashville speaking at the Major Cities conference. pic.twitter.com/8vC8mvzCvg — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) March 5, 2026

Noem shared her news on X (formerly Twitter), while thanking Donald Trump for appointing her as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas.

In her post, Noem mentioned Marco Rubio and Pete Hegseth, saying they are “incredible leaders” and that she looks forward to working closely with them to “dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and grandchildren.”

Noem stressed that the Western Hemisphere is “absolutely critical for US security, and that in her new role, she will be able to build on the “partnerships and national security experience” that she has forged over the last 13 months as Secretary of Homeland Security.

She also bragged about the “historic accomplishments” at the Department of Homeland Security to make America safe again, saying, “We delivered the MOST secure border in American history, 3 million illegal aliens have left the US, we have located 145,000 children.”

Thank you @POTUS Trump for appointing me as the Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas. @SecRubio and @SecWar are incredible leaders and I look forward to working with them closely to dismantle cartels that have poured drugs into our nation and killed our children and… — Secretary Kristi Noem (@Sec_Noem) March 5, 2026

Earlier in the day, Noem shared an account of the work she has been doing every day in DHS and boasted of her achievements. She wrote, “I do this work every single day because someone has to do the right thing: tell their stories, defend these families, and ensure their loved ones are never forgotten.”

“The families who have lost their children, brothers, and sisters to dangerous individuals who entered this country illegally and committed violent crimes against them deserve to be heard. I do this work every single day because someone has to do the right thing: tell their stories, defend these families, and ensure their loved ones are never forgotten,” she added, and then posted a list of the names of the families that lost their relatives to crime.

The families who have lost their children, brothers, and sisters to dangerous individuals who entered this country illegally and committed violent crimes against them deserve to be heard. I do this work every single day because someone has to do the right thing: tell their… pic.twitter.com/0mCeTqmbYi — Kristi Noem (@KristiNoem) March 4, 2026

Donald Trump, announced the news on Truth Social, on Thursday, where he wrote, “The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well and has achieved numerous spectacular results, especially on the border, will be moving to be Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere that we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida.”

