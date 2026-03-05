Trump Fires Kristi Noem, Replaces Her With MAGA MMA Fighter Senator

Donald Trump announced on Thursday that he is firing Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem and replacing her with Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin, who previously fought professionally in MMA. This is the first big cabinet shakeup of his second term and will take effect at the end of March.

Trump shared the news in a post on Truth Social, confirming that Mullin will become secretary of the Department of Homeland Security on March 31, while Noem will take on a new role in the administration.

“I am pleased to announce that the respected United States Senator from Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, effective March 31, 2026,” Trump wrote.

This change effectively removes Noem from one of the administration’s most prominent cabinet positions, which oversees border enforcement and immigration policy. Trump stated she will become the special envoy for a new security initiative called the “Shield of the Americas.”

“The current Secretary, Kristi Noem, who has served us well and has achieved numerous spectacular results, especially on the border, will be moving to be Special Envoy for the Shield of the Americas, our new security initiative in the Western Hemisphere that we are announcing on Saturday in Doral, Florida,” Trump wrote. “I thank Kristi for her service at Homeland.”

The Department of Homeland Security is one of the largest federal agencies. It manages border enforcement, immigration authorities, disaster response, and cybersecurity programs. Agencies under DHS include U.S. Customs and Border Protection, ICE, and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Mullin, a Republican from Oklahoma, served ten years in the U.S. House of Representatives before winning a Senate seat in 2022. Before entering politics, he competed as a professional MMA fighter and later ran a plumbing business in Oklahoma.

Trump praised Mullin’s political background and emphasized his connection to Oklahoma in the announcement.

“After serving ten years in the United States House of Representatives and three in the Senate, Markwayne has done a tremendous job representing the wonderful people of Oklahoma,” Trump wrote.

The president also mentioned his electoral victories in the state.

“Where I won all 77 out of 77 counties in 2016, 2020, and 2024!” Trump wrote.

Trump described Mullin as “a MAGA Warrior” and emphasized his support for Native American communities, noting that Mullin is the only Native American currently serving in the Senate.

“As the only Native American in the Senate, Markwayne is a fantastic advocate for our incredible tribal communities,” Trump wrote.

The president said Mullin would focus heavily on border enforcement and immigration policies as the head of DHS.

“Markwayne will work tirelessly to keep our border secure, stop migrant crime, murderers, and other criminals from illegally entering our country, end the scourge of illegal drugs, and make America safe again,” Trump wrote. “Markwayne will make a spectacular Secretary of Homeland Security.”

Noem has been one of the most visible figures in the administration’s crackdown on immigration. Her time in office has been mired in controversy, from the immigration tactics to her budget spending. This comes after she faced a heated congressional hearing with lawmakers on both sides calling for her impeachment.

Despite calls for her to be fired, Trump defended her publicly but the news came as reports emerged that she was going to get the boot from the top job.

Trump’s announcement shifts Noem to the envoy role connected to the upcoming “Shield of the Americas” initiative, which the administration plans to unveil on Saturday in Doral, Florida.

Mullin will need Senate confirmation before officially assuming the position. If approved, he would lead a department with more than 250,000 employees responsible for border security, immigration enforcement, disaster response, and the protection of critical infrastructure across the United States.