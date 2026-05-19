Karoline Leavitt‘s temporary replacement, Anna Kelly, was asked about the impact of the Iran war on Donald Trump’s approval ratings. Fox News host Martha MacCallum asked Kelly, “New York Times polling says that 65% disapprove or strongly or somewhat disapprove of the way the president has handled the war in Iran. What’s his reaction to that? What’s been the discussion at the White House about this new polling, Anna?”

Due to the Iran war, Trump’s approval rating has dropped to just 37 percent. Meanwhile, the new poll showed that 64 percent of Americans believe attacking Iran was the wrong move. The U.S.-Israeli attack on Iran started on Feb. 28, and the two countries have still not reached an agreement.

FOX NEWS: New polling shows 65% of Americans disapprove of the way the president has handled the war in Iran? WH SPOX ANNA KELLY: The president isn't making decisions based on opinion polls pic.twitter.com/YPia7DmBxJ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Kelly explained to MacCallum how the president is working in the best interest of the country’s security. She stated, “Iran is a country that for 47 years has chanted death to America, has killed Americans overseas, has threatened our troops, and as I said earlier, has now lashed out these, erm, rogue threats against our allies in the region.”

Kelly clarified that Trump’s decisions are not based on poll results. She further added, “So this is not a situation that is sustainable. Iran knows that better than anybody. And so the president isn’t making decisions based on fluid opinion polls.”

According to Kelly, Trump is making decisions based on what’s best for national security. The war aimed to prevent Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons. This has also been a key requirement for reaching an agreement.

Kelly concluded, “There is nothing more paramount than ensuring this rogue regime cannot, err, threaten our country with a nuclear weapon.”

The clip of her interview went viral. Many netizens called out the double standards when referring to the poll results. One noted, “Disapproval hit on the iran situation in fresh polling yet ignoring that noise keeps the right decisions coming strong.”

That’s why he’s at 65% disapproval and trending downward. https://t.co/4v0sLJyfE6 — Stuart Pitt🇺🇸🦅 (@StuartPitt3) May 18, 2026

Another one called out that Trump was not making sound decisions. One more commented, “She’s right. Trump doesn’t care what average Americans think.”

Anna Kelly is one of several Trump administration officials filling in for Leavitt during her maternity leave. Previously, she has appeared on Real America’s Voice, Fox News, and One America News.

She also has a beauty pageant background. She won the 2019 Miss State Fair of Virginia and the Miss Madison contest in Wisconsin. Many people have lately compared her to Leavitt. They say that, despite her pageant background, she needs “more polish” in front of the camera.