Trump Dismisses Iran’s Ceasefire Plan and Vows ‘Complete Victory’: ‘Am I Going to Waste My Time Reading It?’

Donald Trump claimed that the ceasefire with Iran is “unbelievably weak” and “on life support” while labeling the peace plan as garbage. He continued about the U.S. military weapons and how equipped the army is to bomb Iran again if the peace talks fail.

A reporter asked the 79-year-old president the reason behind the rejection of Iran’s peace proposal. He did not give a direct answer; however, he bragged about his plan and his military prowess.

The war has been going on since February 28. Trump made these comments during an Oval Office press conference for the new administration’s programs to support maternal health.

Trump: The blockade first of all was a part of military genius just like Venezuela. We're stocked up with great ammunition. We have much better stuff than we did two months ago when we first did the attack pic.twitter.com/ROWmRaonhc — Acyn (@Acyn) May 11, 2026

He told the reporter, “You know, a lot of people said, ‘Well, does he have a plan? ‘ Yes, I do — I have the best plan ever. The plan is very simple. The blockade, first of all, was a part of military genius. Just like Venezuela was a military genius. We have the greatest military in the world by far, and we’re stocked up with great ammunition. We have much better stuff than we did two months ago when we first did the attack.”

He also slammed those who think he’ll get tired or bored with the war or succumb under the pressure. “But there’s no pressure. There’s no pressure at all. We’re going to have a complete victory,” said Trump.

The war’s impact has led to high gas prices, and the blockage of the Strait of Hormuz continued to add to the tensions. Trump has announced multiple times how the U.S. has won the war and the Strait will be open.

Trump brags that every Tomahawk missile the US fired in the Iran war hit its target ‘perfectly’ Even the one that hit the Minab girls school? pic.twitter.com/oqNOo5jvaC — HatsOff (@HatsOffff) May 12, 2026

However, according to him, there will be no agreement during the peace talks if Tehran does not let go of its nuclear weapons program. Iran has repeatedly denied any plans to create a bomb, but they do possess enriched material. So, opening the Strait of Hormuz depends on whether Iran agrees to this. So far, Iran has blocked the Strait using mines, affecting the global 20% oil supply.

On the other hand, Iran’s foreign ministry, Esmaeil Baghaei, claimed they made a generous and legitimate proposal, but Trump rejected it. He also added that the U.S. warships will get a “decisive response as the conflict continues.

Trump claimed he hadn’t even read the whole proposal and stated, “Am I going to waste my time reading it? I would say it’s one of the weakest right now. It’s on life support … I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support.”