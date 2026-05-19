Vice President JD Vance (L) appeared to take an accidental jab at President Donald Trump’s (R) administration in Washington, D.C. (Image Credit: The Trump White House/ Wikimedia Commons)

Did Vice President JD Vance accidentally campaign against President Donald Trump and his Republican administration in Washington, DC? Social media users seem to think so after Vance’s awkward slip of tongue during a speech at a Kansas City event, which led to him being heavily mocked online.

On Monday, May 18, Vance, 41, attended an event at Milbank Manufacturing in Kansas City, where he was promoting the government’s manufacturing agenda. In his speech, Vance hailed efforts to boost American manufacturing.

“We are bringing the United States back, and it’s starting right here in the great state of Missouri,” he told attendees.

One particular line from Vance’s speech caught the attention of social media users, with many netizens interpreting it as an awkward slip that appeared to be a jab at the Republican administration in Washington, D.C.

“If you want to rebuild the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington, D.C.,” Vance said, addressing the crowd of supporters.

JD Vance: "If you want to rebuilt the American dream for the next generation, vote against the crazy leadership in Washington DC" pic.twitter.com/w4gpJetSM2 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 18, 2026

Nothing ever escapes the scrutinizing eyes (and ears) of social media users, and Vance’s comment soon went viral across platforms. Netizens seized on the vice president’s accidental jab at the Trump administration in the nation’s capital. Many even noted that Vance’s remark might have helped Democrats.

Users began reacting to Vance’s comment, which quickly gained heavy traction. “He’s right, Republicans control everything in Washington,” said one person.

Somebody else wrote, “Yes, vote against the crazy leadership. Who wrote this speech?” “Thanks JD…heard loud and clear,” a third user chimed in, mocking the VP.

Another user commented with a GIF featuring Sheldon Cooper from The Big Bang Theory, saying, “It’s funny because it’s true.”

Is he campaigning for Democrats or Republicans? 😂 — ProletariatPoet🔻 (@socialistintj) May 18, 2026

“Is he campaigning for Democrats or Republicans? ” joked one netizen.

Yet, a few others delivered a much more pointed criticism of Vance and the Trump administration. “JD Vance calls Washington leadership ‘crazy’ and asks you to vote against it. He IS Washington’s leadership,” a person commented.

“Under his watch: A war nobody asked for. Food prices at a four-year high. A president with 3,700 stock trades in three months. 55 midnight posts demanding arrests of political opponents. Taiwan abandoned in Beijing. The American Dream he’s selling — he’s been running it for 16 months,” the user said.

JD Vance calls Washington leadership "crazy" and asks you to vote against it. He IS Washington's leadership. Under his watch: A war nobody asked for. Food prices at a 4-year high. A president with 3,700 stock trades in 3 months. 55 midnight posts demanding arrests of political… — Anna (@AnnaDeMilanese) May 18, 2026

Meanwhile, JD Vance’s name is emerging as one of the top Republican candidates who may run in the 2028 Presidential election.

Last week, Trump hosted a White House dinner for law enforcement in honor of National Police Week. During the event, the president conducted an impromptu poll, asking attendees to clap for either Vance or Secretary of State Marco Rubio, depending on whom they would want to run for President in 2028.

However, Trump refused to endorse either of his subordinates, saying, “I do believe that’s a dream team. But these are minor details. That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance. But you know … I think it sounds like presidential candidate and vice presidential candidate.”

Amid this, it remains to be seen if Trump responds to Vance’s recent “crazy leadership” remark.