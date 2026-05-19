Khalid Claggett of Wahington, D.C., got 10.5 years despite prosecutors seeking 21 years for the 2021 killing of an unarmed man. (Image Credit: Ron Lach/ Pexels)

Washington DC, saw one man sentenced to 10.5 years in prison for a 2021 murder. On Friday, May 15, U.S. Attorney Jeanine Ferris Pirro announced defendant Khalid Claggett’s sentence, after a Superior Court jury in Washington DC found Claggett, 42, guilty of killing 30-year-old Isaac Aull, Jr. on June 11, 2021.

The jury found the defendant guilty of multiple charges, including one count of voluntary manslaughter while being armed, one count of possession of a firearm during a crime of violence, one count of unlawful possession of a firearm, and one count of offenses that Claggett committed during his release after a February 2026 trial.

Based on trial evidence, it was revealed that on the day of the killing, a preliminary hearing in the case United States v. John Young was taking place. Young was charged with the murder of Aull, Jr.’s brother, Dewayne Shorter III.

Yesterday, Khalid Claggett was found guilty of first-degree murder for charges stemming from a shooting that killed 30-year-old Isaac Aull, Jr., in June 2021. On the morning of June 11, 2021, an exchange of gunfire occurred between Aull and Claggett due to a feud between the two… pic.twitter.com/k8hWjtJKU3 — U.S. Attorney DC (@USAO_DC) February 25, 2026

Aull Jr. watched the preliminary hearing virtually, then went to the Walgreens parking lot at 1401 Rhode Island Avenue with another man. Once there, Aull Jr. shot at a car that belonged to John Young’s brother, Richard Young. Khalid Claggett, who is a close friend of John Young, was sitting in the passenger seat of the car when the shots were fired. He quickly exited the car and chased after Aull Jr. and his friend to block off 1600 Franklin Street.

According to the Monday, May 18 press release issued by Attorney Pirro’s office, Claggett was on release for two separate criminal charges at the time. Evidence showed Claggett possessed multiple guns while on release, violating court orders. Once on Franklin Street, Claggett discharged six bullets at Aull Jr., causing one bullet to strike the back of the latter’s head. Aull, who was unarmed, fell on the street, helpless and unable to move. Claggett then fled the scene.

An ambulance arrived on Franklin Street and parked in front of the victim. Dash camera footage from the ambulance showed Claggett returning to the spot where Aull lay, after altering his appearance. The defendant had put on a mask, removed his sweatshirt, and brought a new gun with him.

Claggett tried to shoot at Aull yet again, but the gun jammed, and he left. After fixing the jammed gun, he returned yet again, stood above Aull, and shot seven bullets into his body. Two weeks later, on June 25, 2021, police arrested Claggett. He has been in custody since then.

On May 15, 2026, Judge Neal Kravitz sentenced Claggett to 10.5 years in prison — the minimum as per the Washington DC Voluntary Sentencing Guidelines. Prosecutors requested 21 years, citing Claggett’s “particular cruelty” toward the unarmed victim. The Washington DC Voluntary Sentencing Guidelines allowed a range of 10.5 to approximately 33 years, stated the press release. But Claggett received the lower end of the range.