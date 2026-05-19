Content Warning: The article contains instances of violence.

A California man allegedly waited for his ex-girlfriend outside her workplace. He shot her as she walked to her car after a training session and then fled to Mexico. He was arrested on May 16, 2026, while trying to return to the United States, authorities said.

Juan Marquez, 47, has been charged with murder in the killing of 42-year-old Sandra Fernandez Rodriguez in Tustin, near Anaheim, in Southern California. Authorities spotted a man dressed in black running from the area before driving off in an older dark sedan.

According to Law&Crime, California police later identified Marquez as the suspect, saying he had allegedly waited outside Fernandez’s workplace before attacking her as she walked toward her car.

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While a clear motive has not been confirmed, Sandra Fernandez had recently started the job and was excited about the opportunity. Her co-worker, Cassie Rossel, said Fernandez was already making a positive impression and quickly impacting those around her.

“Even though it was just under a month, she was already making good relationships and having a great impact, so this is really a tragedy,” Rossel said.

According to CBS News, just hours before Juan Marquez was arrested on Saturday, Fernandez’s family spoke to the outlet and mourned the terrible loss. They described the mother of three as a compassionate woman who everyone loved.

Melitza Uribe, Rodriguez’s niece, said her aunt was known for bringing joy wherever she went. She was also always there for others. “You could always see her happiness, her willingness to help, and how present she was for everyone around her,” Uribe said.

She revealed her family has been in profound grief as they await justice. They still have unanswered questions about her death. Although Marquez’s arrest brought some relief, she explained it has not brought closure.

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“We still don’t know the motive,” Uribe said. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to cover Sandra Fernandez’s funeral expenses. It will also support her kids, aged 5 to 14, plus a son in college.

“No one deserves to leave their family the way she went. Words won’t describe what our family is feeling and going through right now,” the description on the page read.

According to the Tustin Police Department, officers responded to a shooting report on Thursday. It happened shortly after 6 p.m. near Yorba Street and Medford Avenue. After the team arrived, they found Fernandez lying unresponsive on the curb with multiple gunshot wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics.

An arrest warrant was issued Saturday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents then detained Marquez when he tried to re-enter the country. He is currently being held without bail at the Orange County Jail.