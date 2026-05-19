George Randall, 25, accused of attempted murder after an alleged knife attack on his mother in Arizona. | Credits: Pexels/ cottonbro studio

Content warning: This article mentions instances of violence which may be disturbing for some readers.

An Arizona man allegedly attacked his mother while she was asleep. He stabbed her in the neck with a steak knife, according to police. He reportedly believed she was “narcissistic” and did not care about his feelings.

The suspect, 25-year-old George Randall, was charged early Friday morning with attempted first-degree murder and aggravated assault at a home in Chandler, Arizona.

An affidavit claimed the 25-year-old lacked remorse during questioning and did not feel bad about stabbing his mother. He also said that he was surprised how “easy” it was to stab his mother and did not care if she was “dead or alive.”

“The victim posed no threat to George. She was asleep. George stabbed his sleeping mother with the hopes of killing her. He expressed no remorse or regret, and did not care if she lived or died,” the affidavit stated.

According to court documents, Randall opened up to his mother about his recent mental state, but she ignored him and did not offer support and allegedly said it “p—ed him off.” Randall’s family members told police he had recently shown unusual behavior, though they said he had no prior history of violence.

According to the affidavit, Randall had lost his job a few months earlier and had also been injured while working out, which reportedly affected his mood and led to his isolation.

They also revealed that he experienced a psychotic or manic episode. A day before the attack, he heard and responded to voices that were not there. He paced frantically around the home and at one point stripped down to his boxers before lying in a hallway.

The next morning at 3 a.m., he wanted to speak to his mother and seek comfort. During this conversation, he “bared his soul” to her for a few minutes but became furious when she did not respond as he expected.

“She did not console him or give him the appropriate amount of care for his problems,” George Randall stated, according to the affidavit.

Police later claimed his mother fell asleep in a recliner next to him, giving him the opportunity to attack her. Randall allegedly went to the kitchen, took a red-handled steak knife, and returned to the living room where she was sleeping. He stabbed and scratched the right side of her neck.

According to Law & Crime, Randall said he targeted the neck to hit vital arteries. Later, the affidavit stated that the mother woke up while he was attacking her. She screamed that he was trying to kill her. She screamed, “He’s stabbing me!” and “He is killing me!” As George Randall was taken into custody, he reportedly told police, “She loved me and I stabbed her.”

Consequently, when questioned about hearing voices or mental health issues, Randall initially claimed a demon named “Barricles” had told him to carry out the attack. However, he later admitted he made that up and acted on his own, according to police.

The 25-year-old Arizona resident is being held on a $1 million cash-only bond. He is scheduled to appear in court later in May 2026.