Michael David Dickey, a 31-year-old Sacramento man, has been sentenced to 22 years and six months in prison for a child’s s*xual exploitation. Eric Grant, United States Attorney, shared the update according to the official press note released by the Attorney’s Office.

In addition, the official press release published on the website states that the case started in 2024 when authorities began examining dark web forums where child s*xual abuse material (CSAM) was allegedly being traded. Law enforcement authorities reportedly tracked down several usernames linked to Dickey during the investigation.

A #Sacramento man is sentenced to more the 22 years in federal prison for sexually exploiting a minor. The man was identified during a law enforcement investigation of individuals trading child sexual abuse material on the dark web. Visit https://t.co/Dg2hjzHEXj to learn more… pic.twitter.com/nr7577TjU0 — FBI Sacramento (@FBISacramento) May 18, 2026

The posts linked to the defendant suggested that he had filmed a 13-year-old boy engaging in s*xually explicit activity and later posted it online. A search warrant was issued, which disclosed a substantial collection of CSAM. The 31-year-old pleaded guilty on December 8, 2025. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has been regulating the investigation, while Assistant US Attorney Roger Yang is prosecuting it.

Notably, the case was a part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative launched by the Justice Department in May 2006. It aimed to control the increasing child s*xual exploitation and abuse. Project Safe Childhood is led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and the Criminal Division’s Child Exploitation and Obscenity Section, bringing together federal, state, and local agencies to track down, arrest, and prosecute individuals involved in child exploitation while also helping identify and protect victims.

It is worth noting that the case comes at a time when concerns continue to grow over the challenges faced by law enforcement agencies in investigating child exploitation crimes. According to The Guardian report earlier this year, officers from the US Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) taskforce, Meta’s use of artificial intelligence software to monitor its social media platforms was producing a large number of reports of non-use linked to cases of child s*xual abuse, which were exploiting resources and interfering with investigations.

The state’s attorney general claimed that the company’s platforms prioritized profits over child safety. Meanwhile, Meta denied the accusations, highlighting safety measures it had introduced across its platforms, including built-in protections for teen accounts.

On the other hand, the ICAC task force operates as a nationwide partnership of law enforcement agencies working with the US Justice Department to probe and prosecute cases involving online child exploitation and abuse.

The report also quoted another anonymous ICAC officer stating, “Meta is providing thousands of tips each month. It’s pretty overwhelming because we’re getting so many reports, but the quality of the reports is really lacking in terms of our ability to take serious action.”

Nevertheless, a Meta spokesperson pushed back against the claims, insisting on its continued support for law enforcement in prosecuting criminals. He stated that the Justice Department has appreciated their prompt cooperation, which has led to arrests, while NCMEC has praised their “streamlined and improved tip reporting process.”

He went on to claim that in 2024, they were able to resolve nearly 9,000 emergency requests from the US authorities within an average of 67 minutes, and even more quickly, cases linked to child safety and suicide.