California Police Chief Faces Hit-and-Run Charge After Victim Was Allegedly Offered Hush Money: “I am aware that…”

A California police chief was charged with hit-and-run in a May 2025 incident where she sideswiped a family’s vehicle on the highway. San Leandro Police Chief Angela Averietta is now facing a misdemeanor charge, according to the Alameda County District Attorney.

She has been put on leave and has defended her actions as due to an emergency while she was driving. Averiett explained that she did not realize she had hit the vehicle and did not flee the scene deliberately. Her main goal was to get off the highway while experiencing a medical emergency for her safety and for others.

She publicly spoke during a press conference after the charges were placed. She noted, “I am aware that a misdemeanor charge has been filed related to a traffic incident that occurred in May of 2025. I was driving an unmarked police vehicle on Interstate 580 when contact was allegedly made with another vehicle. The CHP responded, investigated, and did not find cause to issue a citation.”

Bay Area police chief charged with hit-and-run on family's car along highway https://t.co/zekUGVUdhj pic.twitter.com/KRjaDBCYLa — New York Post (@nypost) May 14, 2026

She continued, “I have fully cooperated with authorities throughout this process, and will continue to do so. When I accepted the responsibility of serving as the chief of police of the city of San Leandro, I understood that pursuing reform, accountability, transparency, and organizational change would be, at times, difficult and unpopular. Meaningful change can create tension, particularly when long-standing practices and cultures are challenged.”

The crash happened on Interstate 580 in Dublin. Afterward, there was just a small mark on her side mirror. She reported the damage as “minimal.” At that time, she was returning home from a city council meeting. That’s when she started experiencing chest pain related to a medical issue she had. Averiett explained her police lights were on, but she does not remember if the siren was on, so she did not comment on that.

She did not provide details of her medical issue but claimed it was minor and related to an ongoing medical problem she was dealing with. She stated she did not want to discuss that further. She was also asked if she called 911 for her emergency, and she replied that she did not do that.

UPDATE: @SanLeandroPD Chief Angela Averiett now on paid leave after being charged by @AlamedaCountyDA w/misdemeanor hit-and-run in alleged sideswipe on I-580 in Tri-Valley. Top cop & DA speak out, addressing case 1st probed by @CHPDublin pic.twitter.com/mnFDRDHwbf — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) May 14, 2026

Her chest pain subsided, and the issues turned out to be minor but were nevertheless alarming for her. According to the CHP investigators, it was not a hit-and-run at that time. The victim, Daffani Ryan, was traveling with her husband and two kids.

They were returning home from a San Francisco Giants game and chose to immediately call 911 after the collision. Both vehicles had damage after the crash. The crash was minor, but the update from Ryan turned it into a controversy.

She was contacted by the previous San Leandro lieutenant, and now the Bay Area’s Deputy Chief, Antwinette Turner, who told her not to report the incident if she paid for the vehicle damage. Moreover, Sgt. Mike Olivera filed a complaint against Averiett earlier this year over the lack of accountability and concealing violations. She will be arraigned on June 18.