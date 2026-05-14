JD Vance Breaks Silence After Trump Pits Him Against Rubio in 2028 Nominee Debate

JD Vance was asked about his reaction to Donald Trump pitting him and Secretary of State Marco Rubio for the 2028 presidential ticket. Vance quickly joked about being on The Apprentice. He said, “I just don’t think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice.”

He referred to the show that Trump hosted before coming into politics. He noted, “I just think that’s not at all what you would expect the president to do,” and claimed he was just joking around. Vance further clarified that he is not currently thinking about the 2028 elections and said Rubio is a “very, very dear friend.”

JD Vance on why Trump keeps asking crowds whether they prefer him or Marco Rubio as the 2028 Republican nominee: “I just don't think it sounds like the president of the United States to have a televised competition for who would succeed him as his apprentice. I just think… pic.twitter.com/dNF7EriEk2 — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 13, 2026

He added that the president is fascinated by politics and was the same even 30 years before his political career. He claimed that, although Trump joked about it, he’s focused on making sure they do a good job for the American people. Vance also pointed out that he has “barely been in one office for a year and a half.” He said it would not be right to think about the next step yet.

During a White House event on Monday, Trump hinted at the candidates for the 2028 presidential ticket. He stated, “Who’s it going to be? Is it gonna be J.D. [Vance]? Is it gonna be somebody else? I don’t know.” Then he asked the crowd who they would support while pitting Rubio and Vance against each other.

The 79-year-old president asked, “Who likes J.D. Vance? Who likes Marco Rubio?” Trump further added, “By the way, I do believe that’s a dream team, but these are minor details.” He proceeded to say, “That does not mean you have my endorsement under any circumstance.”

🚨HOW DISGRACEFUL: Trump just polled the crowd: who do you prefer for 2028 — JD Vance or Marco Rubio? Then told Vance he has his endorsement under “no circumstance.” The Vice President of the United States. Standing right there. Being humiliated by his own boss. In public.… pic.twitter.com/NBTxQOEskX — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) May 12, 2026

Netizens jumped to the comments section, voicing their opinions. One X user was on Rubio’s side and wrote, “I hate to admit this, but Rubio would be the lesser of the two evils.” Meanwhile, according to an AtlasIntel poll, 45.4 percent of 2,000 Americans supported Rubio, and 29.6 percent voted for Vance.

Another one warned Vance, “Vance is gonna get eaten alive. I think all inner MAGA is gonna turn on him collectively.” Many people debate if Vance will be a potential successor to Trump. One user expressed his views on Trump’s logic, “He does it to keep both in line and fearful of losing his favor. Joke is on them…he’s going to support Don Jr for president.” Another one posted, “So there is one thing Vance will mildly criticize Trump on.”