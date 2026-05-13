Trump Casually Says He Doesn’t Think About America’s Financial Situation — Now Even MAGA Supporters Are Furious

Donald Trump’s statement on America’s financial situation due to war with Iran has surprised even MAGA supporters. He was asked about the ongoing negotiations. The reporter asked, “To what extent are Americans’ financial situations motivating you to make a deal?”

He replied, “Not even a little bit. I don’t think about the American financial situation — I don’t think about anybody. I think about one thing: We cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon.”

The war with Iran has been going on for over two months now, and it has caused a surge in gas prices. The Strait of Hormuz remains closed as the two countries have not yet reached an agreement.

According to the Labor Department, the Consumer Price Index spiked 3.8 percent compared to last year. Moreover, the gas prices have surged by 5.4 percent. Americans have repeatedly blamed Trump for the rise in grocery prices, high mortgage and gas prices.

Trump on Iran War: Reporter: What extent are Americans’ financial situation motivating you to make a deal? Trump: Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans’ financial situation pic.twitter.com/TJ94pGpqD8 — Acyn (@Acyn) May 12, 2026

The initial reason for blame was Trump’s tariffs; however, now people are also adding the blame to the continued war with Iran. According to a CNN poll , 77 percent believed Trump’s policies are responsible for the spike in the cost of living.

Trump’s presidential campaign was all about ending inflation and no wars. So the war with Iran came as a surprise to many. Furthermore, Trump claimed that the American economy is in good shape with “stock markets at their highest points in history.”

The 79-year-old president had assured the war would come to an end soon. However, he called the ceasefire with Iran was on “life support,” and their terms were “garbage.” Trump’s earlier comments on the rising fuel prices were similar. He claimed it was a trade-off to prevent Iran from having nuclear weapons. He added that the fuel prices would come down eventually. He called it a temporary hike in prices.

Trump just said it out loud on camera today, no filter. How much Americans financial situation was motivating him to make a deal on the Iran war. His answer? “Not even a little bit. I don't think about Americans financial situation.” Let that sink in. pic.twitter.com/aYBhjz3asr — Jose M (@JMLV51) May 12, 2026

His recent comments on the financial plight of Americans have ignited criticism even from MAGA supporters. One person wrote on X, “This is not the same man I voted for. I honestly can’t even recognize him anymore. An absolutely disgusting betrayal. MAGA boomers, please wake up, PRESIDENT TRUMP DOES NOT CARE ABOUT YOU.”

One user commented, “Trump never cared about the people. If he didn’t, he wouldn’t have gone and poke Iran.” The second one in disbelief posted, “I am speechless. I can’t believe he just said this, and I listened to this twice.”