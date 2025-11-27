Donald Trump’s Favorite Hobby Could Cost Taxpayers $300 Million — With $70 Million Already Gone

Donald Trump‘s golf trips are projected to cost taxpayers $300 million, as he has already reached $71 million in expenses during the first year of his presidency. He has already spent 82 days on the golf course, the most recent being on Wednesday at Trump International Golf Club in West Palm Beach.

Each one of Trump’s golf trips costs $3.4 million, reports The Mirror. The cost comes from his travel and security needed while he heads to Mar-a-Lago for a fun golf weekend. After his Halloween weekend trip, if he makes two more in the upcoming month, the expense will reach $75 million for the year.

“Donald Trump has already spent $70 million of taxpayer money on golfing in less than a year as president. If this pace keeps up, he will spend $300 million playing golf by the time his second term ends.“ pic.twitter.com/u1JBxcxoHx — Jürgen “jkr” Kraus (@jkr_on_the_web) November 27, 2025



The total of $300 million for the golfing expenses will be almost double what was spent during the first term. The administration spent almost $151.5 million on Trump’s golf expenses for his security and travel-related costs.

Meanwhile, Mar-a-Lago does not have a golf course, but it’s close to Trump-owned courses where he frequently plays. Trump has also visited golf clubs in New Jersey, costing $1.1 million per visit. Most of these costs go toward military service members and the officials who accompany Trump on these trips.

This is because of security challenges that come from Trump’s resort being in the intracoastal region. This isn’t the first time that Trump has been getting flak for his golfing trips. He previously drew backlash for golfing during major flash floods in Texas.

Trump is set to double his golfing taxpayer expenses from $151.5M in his 1st term, to exceed $300M in his 2nd term. In only the past 10 months Trump has spent $71M while you worry about keeping food on the table. pic.twitter.com/RwGG8Jb1hl — Marlene Robertson🇨🇦 (@marlene4719) November 26, 2025



This leisurely activity of his has been a priority even when thousands are losing their home and livelihoods. And despite spending so much time in the golf field, Trump still struggles to win and score more. Many have also speculated how he cheats during the game to score more.

Many have also slammed Trump for the added golf expense stress on taxpayers while Americans struggle to put food on the table. During the longest-ever government shutdown, people did not receive SNAP benefits and could not get groceries. People who entirely depend on these benefits to get by were affected the most.