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Donald Trump Once Promised He’d Never Golf Like Barack Obama — Then Spent 106 Days Golfing During His Second Term

Published on: May 10, 2026 at 8:24 AM ET

He's now reportedly spent $148 million of taxpayer money on the course.

Diksha
Written By Diksha
News Writer
Donald Trump said he won't play golf in 2016, but clocked in hours on the field.
Donald Trump has golfed 106 days out of 473 days since returning to office. (Image credit: Flickr/ @White House)

A clip of Donald Trump from 2016 went viral, in which he claimed he’s not going to have time to play golf. He promised the people that he would be working for them and even blasted Barack Obama for playing golf.

On the contrary, Trump has spent 106 days of his presidency playing golf ever since his return to the office in 2025. According to a website that tracks the days he plays golf, he has spent $148.4 million of taxpayers’ money. So he spent 22.4 percent of his presidency playing golf.

Trump’s obsession with golf has reportedly cost taxpayers at least $101.2 million in travel and security expenses. By the end of his second term, he is estimated to have spent $300 million on golf. Compared to his first term, he is on the golf course more during the second term. He crossed the $100 million spending mark in his first term after serving for two years.

While he was slamming Obama, he himself spent more than twice as many days golfing as Obama did. As a result, it ended up costing three times more than the former president during the first term. Trump’s campaign was all about promising to stay off the golf course, yet he still managed to make over two dozen trips to Florida and 15 trips to New Jersey to play golf.

Trump made 17 trips exclusively to his Mar-a-Lago country club home during the second term. Furthermore, he went to the Bedminster course eight times, costing $1.1 million each time.

Another one of his golf destinations was his resort in Doral, where he visited five times. Trump’s most expensive golf trip remains the Scotland one, where $9.7 million was spent at his Aberdeen property.

Many people slammed Trump for making an empty promise. One X user tried to hold him accountable and commented, “Someone should put this on a billboard when we get close to the midterms.”

Another one added, “He is the biggest liar you will ever see.” One jokingly wrote what Trump actually meant, “I’m gonna be golfing for you. I’m not going to have time to work. I have caddies to support, you know.”

Last Tuesday, Trump played golf in front of a group of kids to celebrate the revival of the Presidential Physical Fitness Award. Several times, viewers have questioned Trump’s golf skills, and not being able to putt in front of kids added more doubt. He gave up after a few tries despite golf being his favorite sport.

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