President Donald Trump’s declining approval rating has reportedly sparked growing concerns about the midterms. As the party heads into a crucial midterm cycle, GOP strategists are worried that Trump’s actions are not helping them.

According to The Hill, Republicans are worried that voter frustration over inflation, gas prices, tariffs, and the ongoing war in Iran could lead to major Republican losses in November.

This comes after a New York Times/Siena College poll released on May 18 showed Trump’s approval rating falling to 37 percent. 59 percent of respondents disapprove of his performance. The last survey showed Trump at 40 percent approval and 57 percent disapproval.

Republicans see the decline across both surveys as a downward trend. They warn that it could be politically dangerous for the party. A Republican consultant and Trump ally told the publication:

“It’s a serious problem. He ran on the economy and immigration, and both are in the s—ter.”

“If he’s sitting in the low 30s as we approach November, Republicans are screwed, period, hard stop.”

This comes after Marjorie Taylor Greene warned Trump of a political revolution in the U.S.

Most of the concerns related to Trump’s administration surround the economic policies. With inflation comes public dissatisfaction that would be challenging for the party to overcome.

Kevin Madden, a longtime Republican strategist, also explained how broader political indicators were flashing warning signs for GOP candidates. Madden said:

“While a lot of the focus tends to be on the day-to-day noise of campaign season, the state of the broader political environment can be measured by some key fundamentals.”

“Presidential approval rating, right direction-wrong direction indices, and consumer sentiment all provide good indicators of what mood campaigns will be encountering back home in states and districts across the country. Right now, all these indicators are flashing.”

According to Brookings, Trump’s approval numbers had steadily declined since the beginning of his second term. The think tank reported that his rating fell from above 50 percent in January 2025 to below 40 percent by May 2026.

Additionally, his handling of inflation stood at just 30 percent and his approval rating for his handling of the broader economy sat at 37 percent.

Brookings also stated that in a January 2026 poll, only 21 percent of respondents felt that Trump had his priorities right, while 47 percent felt he’s gone off track.

Republican strategist Susan Del Percio does not support Trump and argued that many voters no longer felt they were benefiting from the president’s policies. She said:

“There is nothing that Trump has done to improve the lives of people that have supported him since being elected, with the exception of a small sliver who are happy with their 401(k).

“There’s war, there’s inflation, there are tariffs, and Trump is telling you that it’s not that big of a deal to be patient.”

Only 27% approve of Trump’s handling of inflation, according to a new CBS News/YouGov poll. That’s lower than Joe Biden’s worst inflation approval numbers. Trump in December: “Inflation is stopped, wages are up, prices are down, our nation is strong, America is respected.” The… pic.twitter.com/OGnNrwjrlz — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) May 17, 2026

A three-time Trump voter also called him a “con-man” and compared him to Hitler this week.

Del Percio also compared Trump’s current political standing to that of former President George H. W. Bush. She pointed to Bush’s famous “no new taxes” pledge, which fired back at him during the 1990 midterms. She said: