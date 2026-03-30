Trump’s Old Video Questioning Obama’s Nobel Peace Prize Resurfaces Online

Ever since the Nobel Peace Prize was awarded last year, President Donald Trump has insisted that he deserves one for the many wars he has stopped. He recently shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), criticizing the fact that former President Barack Obama had received one during his presidency. Trump, 79, often slams Obama, 64, but it was the Nobel Peace Prize that got him the most.

Obama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in October 2009, while only months into his first term as President. With his award, the Norwegian Nobel Committee honored Obama for his “extraordinary efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between peoples,” particularly speaking of Obama’s work on nuclear nonproliferation and foreign relations.

However, current President Donald Trump has never received a Nobel Peace Prize in either of his two terms in office, despite making it clear how much he would like to receive one. He claims he deserves the award for ending “eight wars,” a statement disputed by his critics.

A White House video that Trump made in January this year is now doing the rounds on social media. In the video, the president says, “Whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled eight wars.”

“Big ones. Some going on for 36 years, 32 years, 31 years, 28 years, 25 years. Some just getting ready to start, like India and Pakistan. I got it done in rapid order without nuclear weapons. I can’t think of anyone in history who should get the Nobel Prize more than me, and I don’t want to be bragging but nobody else settled wars,” Trump said.

He continued, “Obama got the Nobel Prize, he had no idea why. He still has no idea. He walks around and says, ‘I got the Nobel Prize’. Why did he get a Nobel Prize? He got it almost immediately upon attaining office, and he didn’t do anything, and he was a bad President.”

“So, uh, I mean, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stop, major wars. These were wars that nobody thought could be stopped.”

“President Putin called me, he said about two of the wars he’s been trying to stop them for 10 years, he wasn’t able to do it. He couldn’t believe it. So, in theory, you should get the Nobel Prize for every war you stop. Every one of them was major,” Trump said.

Trump concluded the video, saying, “But I don’t care about that. What I care about is saving lives. I’ve saved tens of millions of lives.”

🚨 TRUMP : “I can’t think of anybody in history that should get the Nobel Prize more than me.” “Obama was a bad president. He didn’t do anything” 😳 “Obama got the Nobel Prize. He had no idea why. He still has no idea” “Whether people like Trump or don’t like Trump, I settled… pic.twitter.com/IPL8rEtcBB — Times of Iran News (@Timesofiraan) March 30, 2026

As noted by Tyla, when Trump failed to be awarded a Nobel Peace Prize, Steven Cheung, the White House Director of Communications, claimed at the time that the reason he didn’t receive one was all down to politics. He said those in charge of choosing the recipient of the award just didn’t want Trump to win.

“The Nobel Committee proved they place politics over peace. President Trump will continue making peace deals around the world, ending wars, and saving lives. He has the heart of a humanitarian, and there will never be anyone like him who can move mountains with the sheer force of his will,” Cheung added.

Jørgen Watne Frydnes, the Nobel Committee chair, previously issued a statement on the decision. When he was asked about Trump’s claims that it would be an insult to the US not to award him the prize, Frydnes alluded that media presence and campaigns will get nowhere with the committee.

“In the long history of the Nobel Peace Prize, I think this committee has seen many types of campaign, media attention,” Frydnes said. “We receive thousands and thousands of letters every year from people wanting to say what, for them, leads to peace. This committee sits in a room filled with the portraits of all laureates, and that room is filled with both courage and integrity. So we base only our decision on the work and the will of Alfred Nobel,” Frydnes added.

However, Trump did have his Nobel Peace Prize moment of sorts this year. Venezuelan opposition leader María Corina Machado gave her Nobel Peace Prize medal to Trump during a meeting at the White House, saying it was a recognition of his commitment to her country’s freedom.

Sean Hannity: Did you at any point offer to give Donald Trump your Nobel peace prize? Nobel Prize Winner: “It hasn’t happened yet. We want to give it to him. Share it with him.” (2026) FC: She gave it to him.pic.twitter.com/VIxt2DtpW4 — The Intellectualist (@highbrow_nobrow) March 27, 2026

“I think today is a historic day for us Venezuelans,” she said after meeting Trump in person for the first time, some weeks after US forces seized Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro in Caracas and charged him in a drug-trafficking case.

At the time, the President posted on social media that it was “a wonderful gesture of mutual respect,” but the Nobel committee said the prize itself was not transferable.