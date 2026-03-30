Donald Trump Brags About Hispanic Votes While ICE & Deportations Spark Backlash

Donald Trump made comments about the Hispanic community during a press briefing aboard Air Force One. At first he praised ICE workers and then went on to talk about the Hispanic population.

The reporter asked him, “How long can you pay TSA workers for, from the one Big Beautiful bill?” Trump replied, “Well, we’re going to pay them for as long as we have to. And I will tell you, the ICE workers have been amazing and helped people with their bags. It’s very interesting to put ICE there.”

ICE workers were sent to airports due to a shortage of TSA workers amid the partial government shutdown. Many quit since they did not receive paychecks. Trump praised the ICE workers for doing an “amazing job,” while getting unfair press. He added that President Joe Biden’s administration allowed 11,888 people to come to the U.S. and blamed Democrats.

Trump: “Look at how I did with the Hispanic population. And now I’m doing even better with the Hispanic population.” pic.twitter.com/jLnCELHrky — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 30, 2026

He stated, “Now we said, give us a little hand during this period of time, because this is caused by Democrat terrorists. These people are sick. They don’t care about our country. They don’t care about people.”

The 79-year-old president added, “Yes, look at how I did with the Hispanic population, and now I’m doing even better with the Hispanic population.” However, according to new polling data from Fox News, his approval rating has dropped more than 20 points among Hispanics. Reports indicate that many are concerned with the immigration crackdown as well as the economy’s impact on the cost of living.

‼️‼️ Remember how I said Trump’s approval with Hispanic voters was going to be a major problem going into midterms? Fox News Poll: Approval with Hispanics Approve: 28%

Disapprove: 72% Trump received a GOP record 46% of Hispanics in 2024 election. Key to his victory. pic.twitter.com/kcqnZ53xGH — Maine (@TheMaineWonk) March 26, 2026

Trump’s statement triggered many on social media. One X user posted, “He just lies through his teeth constantly. Throw in an embarrassing amount of childish whining, and you have his entire personality.” The second one commented, “That type of rhetoric by @realDonaldTrump is what will lead to chaos erupting in this country.” Another one added, “Wash, Rinse and Repeat every day with the same lies.”

Several users branded him as delusional for bragging about the Hispanic support after mass deportations. A few days back, Trump made another claim on gaining g– community votes. He credited Y.M.C.A in his rallies that earned him the support of the community in the 2024 elections. Needless to say, the community wasn’t happy with the claim.