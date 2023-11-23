Shortly after the gag order on him criticizing court officials in his New York civil fraud trial was temporarily lifted on November 16, Donald Trump began a series of scathing assaults on New York Supreme Court Justice Arthur Engoron.

Citing "constitutional and statutory rights at issue," Trump's attorneys challenged Judge Engoron's gag order, and the court of appeals granted them a temporary lift in the gag order until November 27, per Newsweek. The former president took to Truth Social after winning the appeal and went on a tirade, criticizing the judge and demanding that the Attorney General and he be held accountable for "creating a fraud."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Anna Moneymaker

The GOP frontrunner hit out at the judge with claims he's made before too, calling the trial "election interference" and motivated by 'a hatred' of Trump. "A Rigged Trial going on against me by a corrupt N.Y. State Attorney General and an out of control Judge," wrote Trump. "They brought Values down to a FRACTION of what they are really worth, like Mar-a-Lago, and then called me a Fraud. They are the FRAUDSTERS, and the whole system is CORRUPT. I didn’t even include one of my most valuable assets, BRAND VALUE, in my Financial Statements."

Trump was subject to a gag order for weeks, which forbade him from criticizing court employees. He was fined twice for breaking the order, per Raw Story. In a video he uploaded to Truth Social, Trump demanded that Engoron and New York Attorney General Letitia James, who initiated the matter, face legal action, arguing that his assets had been devalued.

"The fraud is by the judge and the AG not by me because they put in numbers that they knew were way too low. They valued my assets at a tiny fraction of what they should be. As an example Mar-a-Lago they valued at $18 million...it could be 50 or 100 times that much. The judge created a fraud and the AG created a fraud. They're the ones that should be prosecuted," he said in the video.

A Rigged Trial going on against me by a corrupt N.Y. State Attorney General and an out of control Judge. They brought Values down to a FRACTION of what they are really worth, like Mar-a-Lago, and then called me a Fraud. They are the FRAUDSTERS, and the whole system is CORRUPT. I… — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 22, 2023

He also wrote, "Also, this Psycho Judge refuses to acknowledge the fact that I have a 100% Disclaimer Clause on the First Page of my Statements - 'DUE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE'. But it all doesn’t matter, because regardless of what we say to show our TOTAL INNOCENCE, and it has been proven in many ways, and many times over, this political, Trump-Hating Judge, together with his horrendous, seething with ANGER Law Clerk, with her illegal campaign contributions, will find me guilty as hell."

In the $250 million New York fraud case, Trump, the Trump Organization, and his adult sons are charged with falsely inflating the worth of their properties in order to obtain better tax breaks and bank loans. Although Engoron found in September that Trump and the other defendants had overvalued their assets on purpose, he has not yet ruled on six other charges, which include conspiracy, insurance fraud, and business record falsification.

New York State’s Star Witness LIED to Prop-up a RIGGED Case Against Me…



Donald Trump Truth Social 01:15 PM EST 11/21/23 pic.twitter.com/N4GKrL0cA5 — Donald J. Trump Posts From His Truth Social (@TrumpDailyPosts) November 21, 2023

