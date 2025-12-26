Internet Brands Donald Trump a “Toddler” After He Posts ‘Hateful’ Christmas Wish With Zero Signs of Unity

Donald Trump’s attempt at wishing everyone a Merry Christmas has sent social media into a frenzy. Instead of promoting brotherhood, unity, and peace on the auspicious occasion, the POTUS criticized political opponents in his Christmas message.

He took to X on the holiday and wrote, “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement.”

If that wasn’t enough, Trump followed it up with some bragging about his government’s achievements in his signature style. He added, “What we do have is a Record Stock Market and 401K’s, Lowest Crime numbers in decades, No Inflation, and yesterday, a 4.3 GDP, two points better than expected.”

Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly. We no longer have Open Borders, Men in Women’s Sports, Transgender for Everyone, or Weak Law Enforcement. What we do have is a Record Stock… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2025

Trump further boasted about the controversial tariffs he has placed on imports and concluded the message by claiming that Americans are finally being respected in the world. Trump penned, “Tariffs have given us Trillions of Dollars in Growth and Prosperity, and the strongest National Security we have ever had. We are respected again, perhaps like never before. God Bless America!!!”

As expected, people were stunned to see the President using his Christmas message to rant against the Left wing. One social media user sarcastically replied, “Thank you, Mr President for this Christmas message of peace and unity.”

Another user compared Trump to an ‘old man yelling at clouds’ and wrote, “Everybody expects this toddler behavior now.” One follower jokingly wrote, “Always with the level of grace that matches both your character and your intelligence.”

One person was astonished that the President could post such a message from his official account and replied, “I always end up checking the profile just to be sure it’s the real account and not a fake…”

A simple and civil Christmas greeting from Joe Biden. Meanwhile Dementia Donnie begins his with: “Merry Christmas to all, including the Radical Left Scum that is doing everything possible to destroy our Country, but are failing badly.” Trump truly is the enemy of the people! https://t.co/SgZGOkkOrX — Barry Hartigan (@BarryHartigan) December 25, 2025

Meanwhile, Christmas does not seem very Merry for the President this time. Just two days before the festival, the Department of Justice released a fresh set of Epstein Files that mentioned Trump’s name several times.

One document talked about his frequent travels with Jeffrey Epstein. A fraudulent letter circulating online alleged that Trump was involved with Epstein. The DOJ then cleared the air by stating that the letter was fake.

But the damage was already done. Ever since, X and other social media platforms have been abuzz with people calling for an investigation into Trump’s links with the convicted s– offender. One person brought up the issue on Trump’s Christmas post and wrote, “Why is Jeffrey Epstein’s best friend ranting incoherently on Christmas Eve???”

This year’s White House Christmas Card, featuring Trump and his wife, Melania Trump, has also not been received well. People have highlighted that the President and the First Lady look way too grim for a joyous holiday in the photograph. With his political rant dressed up as a Christmas wish, Trump has now given people another reason to call him out.