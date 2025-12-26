Donald Trump Promises a ‘Gigantic’ Refund to American Taxpayers in 2026, Thanks Big Beautiful Bill

Donald Trump has already announced a $2,000 stimulus bonus for most Americans, to be funded by extra revenue from tariffs imposed earlier this year. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has announced that taxpayers may be eligible for larger tax refunds this year.

Speaking on All-In Podcast earlier this week, Bessent credited Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA) for the “gigantic” refund checks that many American taxpayers could receive when they file their returns next spring.

🚨BREAKING: Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent just CONFIRMED: $100-$150B in RECORD BREAKING tax refunds hitting Americans in 2026, $1,000-$2,000 PER HOUSEHOLD! MASSIVE boost for working families. Do you support this? YES or NO? IF Yes, Give me a THUMBS-UP👍! pic.twitter.com/YQtmNccP0m — Save America 🇺🇲 (@SaveAmericaNew) December 21, 2025

“Americans, I also have the honor of being the IRS commissioner, and I can see that we’re going to have a gigantic refund year in the first quarter because no one changed their working Americans did not change their withholding,” he said this week.

The Treasury Secretary explained that Trump’s signature tax package came into effect in January 2025. However, since many taxpayers adjusted their paycheck withholding after OBBBA passed, refunds could increase. He stated that refunds per household could average $1,000 to $2,000 in early 2026.

“So, I think households could see, depending on the number of workers $1,000 $2,000 refunds, they will change their withholding schedule at the beginning of the year, and they will get an automatic increase in real wages,” Bessent said during the podcast.

“So, I think that’s going to be a very, I think that’s going to be a very powerful combo of corporate and individuals,” he added.

Not only Bessent, but Frank Bisignano, who is the commissioner at the Social Security Administration, also said that major refunds are expected in 2026. Speaking on Fox Business’s Mornings with Maria, he said, “You’re going to look at probably 94%—plus of middle-class Americans getting a boost, your tax rates coming down and getting the benefit going forward.”

He added that next spring could be “the largest tax refund season of all time.” Frank added that many families could even save between $11,000 and $20,000 a year. “You’ll see all our Social Security recipients getting up to a $6,000 benefit as [Trump] committed to the benefits of Social Security not being taxed,” said Bisignano.

🔥 Sec. Scott Bessent Says 2026 Will Be a ‘Gigantic Refund Year’ “I also have the honor of being the IRS commissioner and I can see that we’re going to have a gigantic refund year in the first quarter because working Americans did not change their withholding.” pic.twitter.com/cFaB7PeaUB — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) December 23, 2025

“It will be the biggest refunds that we’ve ever seen, and it’s all because of the president’s leadership and the Treasury secretary’s under ‘One [Big] Beautiful Bill,’ which is unparalleled,” he added.

Meanwhile, the POTUS is advancing his new plan to pay a $2,000 bonus check to most Americans. The check would not apply to high-income people, and the amount paid could be less than promised.

White House advisor Kevin Hassett said on ‘Face the Nation,’ “I would expect that in the new year, the president will bring forth a proposal to Congress to make that happen.

Hassett also explained that lawmakers would probably pass a new legislation that would allow the Treasury Department to send out the checks following the Congress proposal, and therefore approval.