Explosive FBI Tip on Trump and Epstein Gains New Credibility After Death Records Surface

An explosive FBI tip that involved President Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein is getting renewed attention because a local newspaper says it uncovered death records that align with a key detail described in the tip.

The tip dates back to October 2020 and appears in an FBI intake report that became public Tuesday as part of the Justice Department’s ongoing release of Epstein-related materials. Those disclosures were compelled by law following the passage of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, which requires the release of unclassified records tied to the late financier.

According to the document, the individual who contacted the FBI appears to have been a limousine driver who said he worked in the Dallas–Fort Worth area in the mid-1990s and drove Trump in 1995. The driver claimed that during that encounter, Trump spoke on the phone about “Jeffrey” in a way that left an impression on him.

The account then shifts to 1999 when the limousine driver told investigators that he later shared his Trump encounter with a passenger, who responded by saying she had been sexually assaulted by both Trump and Epstein. The driver said he encouraged the woman to contact law enforcement, but she objected, claiming, “They will kill me.”

According to the FBI intake report, the driver later attempted to follow up with the woman and learned that she had died. The report states that the driver was told she was “found with her head ‘blown off’ in Kiefer,” Oklahoma, and that people at the scene believed there was “no way it was a suicide,” even though the death was officially ruled a suicide.

The Oklahoman reported this week that death notices show a 19-year-old student from Kiefer died on Jan. 10, 2000. The state’s chief medical examiner, Dr. Eric Pfeifer, told the outlet that the death of Dusti Rhea Duke was ruled a suicide by gunshot to the head. Her body was found at an address in Sapulpa, a town near Kiefer, according to medical examiner records.

The timing, location, and cause of death match the description included in the FBI tip, giving the document new weight in at least one narrow respect. The records confirm that a young woman from Kiefer died by gunshot at the time described. They do not, however, verify the central allegation involving Trump and Epstein.

The FBI tip itself was submitted in October 2020, just weeks before the presidential election. There is no public record showing that law enforcement confirmed the allegations or pursued them to a conclusion, and the claims remain unverified.

In a statement accompanying the release, the DOJ claimed that some files include “untrue and sensationalist claims,” particularly those submitted to the FBI shortly before the 2020 election. “To be clear,” the department said, “the claims are unfounded and false, and if they had a shred of credibility, they certainly would have been weaponized against President Trump already.”

Reports indicated that Trump took over the DOJ X feed to put out this statement, and it received community notes over claims of full transparency.

To sum it up, the new info confirms that the death corresponds with the FBI tip. However, it does not prove the allegation, but it has reopened a story the government has repeatedly said does not hold up.