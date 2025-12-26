“Loneliest Man Alive” – Donald Trump Ignored at His Own Christmas Party, With Wife Melania by His Side

It’s that time of the year when fam-jams take over social calendars, and that is exactly what happened with Donald Trump. The President hosted a Christmas Eve dinner at his Mar-a-Lago residence, along with his wife, Melania Trump.

A video from Donald Trump’s Christmas bash is going viral on social media, and it features Melania having a conversation with her father Viktor Knavs, while Donald Trump is seen being ignored at the party.

NOW: President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump celebrate Christmas Eve with dinner in the ballroom at Mar-a-Lago. pic.twitter.com/3pCbqRISKb — Fox News (@FoxNews) December 25, 2025

The Internet was quick to notice that Donald Trump was being ignored at his own party, and remarks from netizens completely overtook the comments section of the viral video. “So many people around and yet no one wants to talk to him. Looks like the loneliest man alive. Pretty telling,” one of them read.

Here’s a quick look at what the comments section of the video looked like. “He’s about ready to drift off into a dinner nap,” an X user wrote. Another one wrote, “Everyone is interested in someone else other than Trump, so he starts waving.” This is what another user commented, “Surrounded by strangers. Seems very lonely to be honest.”

The Donald and Melania video was bombarded with comments like, “Could she sit any farther away?” and “No one will talk to him lol he looks tired.” Another user asked, “How much taxpayer money does that cost?” Adding a dash of sarcasm, an X user wrote, “What a heartwarming little family get-together. They all look filled with the spirit of Xmas.”

Meanwhile, the White House shared a picture of Donald and Melania’s Christmas greeting earlier this week and they captioned it, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.”

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

Donald and Melania’s Christmas card, however, was trolled for multiple reasons. Firstly, a section of the Internet wasn’t very pleased with their outfit choices. They did not think the matching black outfits fit the festive Christmas memo.

Turns out, Melania and Donald Trump’s Christmas outfits were not the only thing that the Internet did not like about their Christmas card. Netizens spotted some Photoshop fails in the click. The editing oopsies spotted by the Internet included botched make-up on hand. Some even alleged that Donald Trump was slimmed in the picture.

This year, Melania Trump revealed that the theme for the White House Christmas decorations was “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” While this year’s decorations did feature in headlines for a bit, the Internet also decided to dig up some of the controversial Melania Christmas moments. Among them was a leaked 2018 audio and her controversial red Christmas trees from the same year.

For those who need a memory refresher, Melania is seen talking about Christmas like this in a leaked audio from 2018: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him; I support him. I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough where I am. I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”

Melania had also once defended her take on red Christmas trees, saying, “We’re in the 21st century, and everybody has different tastes,” said the FLOTUS. She continued, “I think they look fantastic. In real life, they look more beautiful, and you’re all very welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”