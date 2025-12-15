Insider Reveals Melania Trump’s True Feelings After Years of Online Mockery Over Christmas Decor

It’s that time of the year when streets glow with Christmas lights, homes smell of freshly baked cookies, and loved ones come together to share meals and exchange gifts. But for First Lady Melania Trump, this festive time often turns dreadful due to the online mockery and unsolicited criticism.

This is the sixth time that Melania is overseeing White House Christmas decorations and traditions, but political observers and critics are particularly intrigued by how this year’s festivities will turn out!

INCREDIBLE: First Lady Melania Trump cut ZERO corners on the White House Christmas decorations. – The East Room is decked out for America’s 250th.

– The Red Room’s theme: Fostering the Future

– The Green Room’s theme: Family Fun

– Over 25,000 feet of ribbon

– 2,000+ strands of… pic.twitter.com/1xXKYf8Bgr — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) December 1, 2025

Americans haven’t yet forgotten Melania’s leaked clip from 2018, where she was heard making controversial remarks about preparations for Christmas at the White House. Melania’s former friend and senior advisor, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, secretly recorded the conversation and released it to CNN in 2020. Melania was heard expressing her frustration as she said, “I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations?”

“But I need to do it, right?” she added.

As the audio was made public, Melania received massive backlash, and since then, every year during Christmas, attention turns to her.

This year too, Melania has stepped forward to fulfill her responsibilities as a First Lady, and her calm demeanor almost gives observers the impression that she remains undeterred by the criticism. However, an insider claims otherwise.

Stephanie Grisham, who served as a former White House press secretary and also as the First Lady’s chief of staff, revealed that the harsh public scrutiny has taken a toll on her and has worn her down over the years.

“Does she like the constant criticism? Absolutely not, but who would like that?” Grisham told the Daily Mail.

“It’s unfortunate that this is what people choose to focus on rather than the holiday spirit and the kids she’s helping, and that kind of thing,” she added.

Grisham also pushed back against the general belief that Melania dislikes Christmas. She asserted that she absolutely loves this festive time and puts genuine effort into organizing the events, especially those involving children.

Grisham said, “She [Melania] loves the holiday, and she loves the events that have to do with children. She puts a lot of time and attention to detail into decorations and what not. So, she is definitely not a Grinch.”

THIS is what a REAL First Lady looks like!

Drop a❤ for Melania Trump! pic.twitter.com/cI4J1MdxXl — Trump Lover❤🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@SUBRATA30016572) December 6, 2025

Though there have been multiple efforts of damage control from President Donald Trump himself, people refuse to forget the leaked audio that exposed Melania’s true feelings about the responsibilities that come with the holiday season. The never-ending spree of criticism first began during Melania’s second year in the White House, when she opted to display red cone-shaped trees instead of the usual greens. The critics compared the White House hallway to a scene from horror movies.

The White House later defended the decor by calling it a tribute to the “valor and bravery.” Even Melania stood by her choice of decor and said that it looked “even more beautiful in person.”

Melania’s gloves match the blood red Killer Christmas Trees in the decor she did for the White House. Blood must be a favorite color. pic.twitter.com/tisJVVkGra — Marilyn Shimmield (@MShimmield) November 25, 2025

Since then, memes float all over the Internet every Christmas, and people find ways to criticize the First Lady, no matter what she does.

This year, she has been slammed for selling a $90 Christmas ornament called the ‘American Star’ as part of her ‘250 Collection’ this year. The insanely expensive price point has been labeled “tone-deaf” and “opportunistic” by critics online.

Despite the backlash, Melania still chooses to do things on her own terms, a source close to the Trumps told People.

“She will set her own schedule, make her own rules and use her own taste,” the source added.