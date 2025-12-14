Melania Trump Appears Uninterested as Trump Brags About Christmas Décor

Uh-Oh- it looks like someone’s not feeling the holiday cheer yet! First Lady Melania Trump appeared appeared distracted while her husband, President Donald Trump, complained about the White House Christmas decorations.

Each year, the First Lady is praised for her taste in flamboyant Christmas decorations, from vibrant chandeliers and carefully styled rooms to the renowned White House Christmas tree; she sets the bar high with something unique every year.

🚨 WOW! Melania Trump now has the White House DECKED OUT for Christmas The Green Room has Lego portraits of President Trump and George Washington 🔥 Class is officially BACK! 🇺🇸🎄 pic.twitter.com/G4eL3fR7p3 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

Melania truly has an eye for detail and a penchant for finesse when it comes to maintaining a polished aesthetic. In previous years, she has put up some unique decorations, including the now-famous red and white Christmas trees. Moreover, she’s usually enthusiastic during this season, but maybe not this time?

While addressing guests for the Christmas Reception, Trump remarked about his beloved wife’s role in the decor at the White House, which is open to visitors during the holiday season. Calling it a “wonderful” time of year, he wanted to introduce the the woman responsible for how the White House looked.

Gushing about the love his wife receives and hinting at his own jealousy over it, Trump segued into complimenting Melania for her creativity, but not without bringing up the past. Trump recalled the head-turning red and white Christmas trees that remain memorable.

He said, “Year 1, she did the trees – they were white. They were so beautiful, the reviews were great.” The GOP leader had the same praise for Melania’s red Christmas tree idea and mentioned that even then, the “reviews were great.”

Despite good reviews, online trolls ridiculed the decor, sparking what he called “fake news” coverage. Trump revealed that this the reportedly fake news hit his wife ‘hard.’ So to avoid the heartbreak from the previous years and improve reviews, he had another solution.

🚨 EPIC! The White House has released a photo of President Trump in the Oval Office decorated for Christmas “We’re saying merry Christmas again!” 🇺🇸🎄 Class is BACK. pic.twitter.com/qqYQEZUeWs — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 1, 2025

Trump quipped, “Baby, do me a favor…Make the trees green! Let ‘em just be green, they’re so beautiful!” After joking, Trump highlighted the dramatic improvement in reviews after she took her husband’s suggestion to stick to the traditional green, red, and gold color scheme.

Trump said, “She has gotten the greatest reviews I’ve ever seen.” He continued praising the glowing remarks, saying, “Nobody’s ever got reviews like this for the White House.”

Despite suggesting a simpler, green approach, Trump claimed that he actually “prefers the white ones” to the green trees. Before concluding his introduction of his wife, he complimented her for doing a “great job” with this year’s décor..

“My heart is with them” Remarks from First Lady Melania Trump pic.twitter.com/1SCvXf9ovy — Office of the First Lady (@FirstLadyOffice) December 14, 2025

While an enthusiastic Trump praised his wife’s décor skills, Melania did not appear thrilled. Throughout her introduction, she had a very dazed and spaced-out look in her eyes. The only time the First Lady wore a smile was when Trump mentioned people holding up signs for her reading, “We love you, First Lady Melania!” Her smile was fleeting because the second her husband moved on from it, she was back to wearing a stern expression, barely smiling after.