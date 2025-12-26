“Everybody Has Different Tastes” — Melania Trump’s Clapback at Critics of Her ‘Creepy’ 2018 Christmas Decorations Resurfaces Online

Melania Trump is the critics’ favorite. Back in 2018, the FLOTUS was criticized for her unique Christmas trees, but she immediately fired back at haters. The First Lady was in charge of White House decorations that year and managed to adorn the corners and rooms with some pretty unique decorations.

The theme for the 2018 White House Christmas decorations was America’s Treasures. At the time, Melania took to her social media to enthusiastically share the pictures of decorations with her followers.

While her fans couldn’t stop praising her, critics were not kind. Many people even compared her “creepy” red Christmas trees to The Handmaid’s Tale. They noted that the trees almost resembled the red robes worn by characters in the hit series.

On the occasion of Christmas 2025, her “controversial” red trees from 2018 made a grand comeback on social media. “Murder trees,” one tweeted after the pictures resurfaced on X (formerly Twitter).

“So Melania decorated the White House for Christmas – with blood red trees right out of The Shining: Holiday Version,” wrote another.

A third even compared the trees in the White House hallway to the gore scenes from The Shining. “Oh sure, the ‘Hell on Earth Christmas Trees’ aren’t very subtle, Melania,” wrote another critic.

Melania’s controversial red Christmas trees – 2018 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/6T1xYSorYI — Keeping Up With The Trumps (@KUWTTRUMPS) December 24, 2025

However, Melania Trump herself didn’t seem too bothered about the criticism. According to The Mirror, she explained her decoration choice during a 2018 appearance at Liberty University in Lynchburg, Virginia.

“We’re in the 21st century, and everybody has different tastes,” said the FLOTUS. She continued, “I think they look fantastic. In real life, they look more beautiful, and you’re all very welcome to visit the White House, the people’s house.”

Meanwhile, this year, it was a different scene at the White House. Like most of Trump’s previous term, the First Lady was once again in charge of the Christmas decorations.

The 2025 theme was “Home Is Where the Heart Is.” The White House was decked with patriotic nods as America approaches its 250th birthday in 2026.

The FLOTUS chose to decorate the hallways with over 50 Christmas trees, red bows, 75 wreaths, and blue butterflies. Her husband, Donald Trump, didn’t forget to give her a shoutout for her excellent decoration skills.

According to a recent poll, 61% Americans prefer her 2025 White House decorations, while only 39% picked Jill Biden’s 2024 decorations, as per Leading Report.

🚨 NOW: President Trump is giving GLOWING praise to Melania in front of the entire audience for her Christmas decorations ❤️ “I said, honey, we need more room, can we take the trees out? She was NOT happy about that! So we left the trees.” 😂😂 “I do want to congratulate you.… pic.twitter.com/fMrv7slIE9 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) December 6, 2025

The FLOTUS also managed to triumph over Michelle Obama‘s 2016 decor by even a larger margin of 67% to 33%, according to Leading Report. Meanwhile, on Truth Social, Trump posted a unique Christmas greeting.

“Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to “drop him like a dog” when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so,” he wrote.

“When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife “Republican,” Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do, much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story – a total Scam,” the President mentioned.