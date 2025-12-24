The Curious Case of Trump and Photoshop Fails – Internet Slams “Slimmed Donnie,” Make-Up Mishap and More

Just when we thought the response to Donald and Melania Trump’s official Christmas card could not get any more brutal, the Internet decided to slam the post yet again. This time, for major Photoshop fails.

Ahead of Christmas, the official X (formerly Twitter) handle of the White House shared a Christmas card, featuring Donald and Melania Trump. The two can be seen twinning in black outfits, for which they were massively trolled (more on that later).

“Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump,” The White House captioned the post.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

In Donald and Melania’s latest picture, netizens couldn’t help but notice multiple Photoshop oopsies. Some even wondered if the photograph was AI-generated. “Looks like AI,” a comment on X read. Another one added, “It’s AI or the worst photoshopping of them yet.”

A user flagged that Donald Trump has been slimmed down in the picture. “They definitely slimmed Donnie Boy up in Photoshop,” the user wrote. Netizens couldn’t help but notice Trump’s heavy hand makeup and the botched editing. “Right-hand heavy make up again,” read a comment. Another followed, “What’s up with their hands?”

Here’s what another netizen commented on Donald and Melania’s Christmas Card, shared by the White House: “Looks like an AI photo. Get a close-up look at their holding hands. One finger is out of place, looks bigger and grotesque.” Another noted, “They photoshopped away the bandage that he was wearing on his hand that day.”

In case you missed it, here’s a brief teaser of what the comments thread looked like: “Honestly, terrible choice of a photograph. You must have a better one with them smiling, right?” one of the comments read.

Donald and Melania Trump’s Christmas card garnered a lot of flak online. While some users slammed the picture for the lack of Christmas cheer, as the couple was seen with serious faces in the shot.

What also failed to impress Donald and Melania Trump’s Christmas greeting post were the choices of their outfits. Black is not a color one usually associates with Christmas, and netizens, very evidently, flagged that. Many commented that Donald and Melania’s outfits looked more like they were attending a funeral than something one wears for Christmas festivities.

Donald Trump’s way-too-early Christmas greeting was also called out for its major Photoshop blunder earlier this year. On December 2, the White House posted a picture of Trump posing next to a Christmas tree, and the click was roasted by a section of the Internet.

The White House had posted the photo on X and accompanied it with a caption that read, “We’re saying MERRY CHRISTMAS again.” One of the many comments on the post, for instance, read, “LOL. If you’re going to have yourself photoshopped into a picture, you should hire someone better.”

Earlier this year, in October, Trump professed his disdain over an unflattering cover of TIME Magazine. After which, he shared a fresh cover, which was accused of using Photoshop extensively.

The allegedly Photoshopped cover shot was released shortly after Donald Trump’s rant about his hair and the low angles used in the shot. “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one,” an excerpt from his Truth Social entry read.