Donald Trump’s New TIME Cover Roasted Online – “Photoshopped Hands, Slimmed Face and Hidden Chin”

President Donald Trump has been super vocal about how much he dislikes his unflattering cover image in TIME magazine. Trump complained about his unflattering angle, his “disappeared hair” among other things.

TIME magazine has now shared a new cover featuring a front-on picture of Trump. The Internet obviously noticed the changes and joked about the publication using another Trump image. “LOL so you ‘un’ disappeared his hair this time,” a user wrote, referring to Trump’s rant about his hair.

TIME’s latest cover: Trump’s world. President Donald Trump talks to TIME about his efforts to end the war in Gaza. https://t.co/Fy8AaxEVj2 pic.twitter.com/Itu40KCHyw — TIME (@TIME) October 23, 2025

Simply put, the comments section was flooded with more jokes and comments like, “OMG! He got mad at the bald pic so you guys had to stroke his ego” and “you clearly just had to give him a new cover to make up for the last one he hated.” Another curious user asked, “You changed your cover photo?”

Most of the comments were responses to Trump’s complaints about the previous TIME cover, which featured an angled image beneath it. He had called it a “super bad picture.” The Internet was quick to remember the rant and noticed that this shot hid Trump’s chin, avoiding any possible angles he seems to have a self-professed disdain for.

“I see he decided to cover his chin this time,” a user pointed out on Instagram. The chin and neck comments bombarded the post and how. “Literally showed him covering his neck! Haha you could be a little less obvious, TIME,” read another comment. “You can hide his neck all you want, we still know what’s under there,” another user wrote.

The template of questions remained the same. “Why are you covering his chin?” a user asked. “He cried about the 1st one so they had to give him another,” commented another fellow.

The many tweaks on the magazine didn’t go unnoticed by this user, who wrote, “You slimmed his face way down and increased the size of his ridiculously tiny hands. This is pathetic. At least you did a better job of blending his orange makeup than he’ll ever be capable of.”

Some even claimed that the new TIME cover featuring Trump has Photoshop fails.“#photoshoppedhands,” a user alleged. Echoing similar thoughts, another one wrote, “He censored his own neck.” This user’s demand was rather unusual: “Petition to use that awful photo from the last issue of him for every issue.” Another one added to the conversation, writing, “He covered his neck this time just to be safe.”

Donald Trump wrote a long rant after TIME released his cover story with an unflattering picture.

The living Israeli hostages held in Gaza have been freed under the first phase of Donald Trump’s peace plan, alongside a Palestinian prisoner release. The deal may become a signature achievement of Trump’s second term, and it could mark a strategic turning point for the Middle… pic.twitter.com/0bZDABIDGj — TIME (@TIME) October 13, 2025

In his Truth Social entry, Trump complained about his hair and the low angles used in the shot, writing, “Time Magazine wrote a relatively good story about me, but the picture may be the Worst of All Time. They ‘disappeared’ my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one.”

Calling it a “super bad picture,” Trump went on to write in his post, “Really weird! I never liked taking pictures from underneath angles, but this is a super bad picture, and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

After the TIME cover oopsie, Trump handpicked the cover image of his upcoming pro-MAGA book, A Revolution of Common Sense. Conservative commentator and Trump ally Scott Jennings revealed on The Officer Tatum Podcast that Trump decided on the cover picture himself. “I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him,” Scott Jennings said.