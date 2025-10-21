After TIME Magazine Blunder, Trump Takes Full Control of His Image on New Book Cover

Following the recent controversy over an unflattering TIME magazine cover photo, Donald Trump was given complete control over how he’s portrayed on the cover of an upcoming pro-MAGA book. We all know that the 79-year-old loves attention, and he wants to make sure he looks perfect and his bad angles don’t make it to the cover of one of the most significant publications.

Conservative commentator and Trump ally Scott Jennings revealed on The Officer Tatum Podcast that he allowed Trump to personally select the cover image for his new book, “A Revolution of Common Sense,” which centers on Trump’s influence and potential second term. “I let the president pick the cover, and it is a great photo of him,” Jennings told host Brandon Tatum.

The image that Donald Trump chose features him walking out of the White House, flanked by two saluting Marines, a shot Jennings described as a “great call” by Trump.

President Trump is on Time Magazine’s new cover. The whole world should be grateful for him pic.twitter.com/4LEHqa6RV6 — • Angry Frog ™ • (@angrifrog) October 14, 2025

As per Radaronline.com, talking about the book, Scott Jennings said, “You’ll be able to get it on November 18, just in time for Christmas. Get one for every relative if they love Trump, great. If they don’t, give it as a gag gift. Either way, it’s a good book.”

Earlier, Trump hated the cover TIME Magazine put up for their newest issue, featuring a glowing story on Trump’s role in brokering the Gaza ceasefire deal. The cover headline reads “His Triumph” and shows a low-angle shot of Trump staring into the distance.

Knowing how Trump remains insecure about his features and the way he covers his pale skin with tons of bronzer and concealer, we all saw the anger coming, except the publishers. Trump has been accused of having narcissistic tendencies by several people in the past, including a dire need to achieve perfection and be at the top.

Trump called out the cover picture on Truth Social, calling it possibly the “Worst of All Time. “They ‘disappeared’ my hair,” Trump complained. “And put something floating over my head that looked like a crown, but a very small one. Really weird!”

Donald Trump is not happy with the photo “Time” magazine chose of him for their cover story Click ⬇️https://t.co/NsykelzAno — JustJared.com (@JustJared) October 14, 2025

He also took issue with the angle of the shot, writing: “I never liked taking pictures from underneath. This is a super bad picture and deserves to be called out. What are they doing, and why?”

It was speculated that the outlet’s billionaire owner, Marc Benioff of Salesforce, may not have approved the final cover image. While Benioff has previously leaned liberal and supported the Republican Party and Trump, Benioff was rumored to be exploring a sale of the magazine last year, though he later dismissed those reports.

Furthermore, even Trump’s longtime critic, Michael Wolff, admitted the image was unflattering, especially the way it highlighted Trump’s neck and thinning hair. “He’s right about that angle,” Wolff said. “It’s a trick used by the media when they want to make someone look bad.”

In addition, author Michael Wolff also claims that despite the love-hate relationship with TIME magazine and Trump, in his 2024 campaign, the president cleared his schedule for a full day to accommodate TIME’s interview and photoshoot. People were shocked to see him give the outlet so much importance, considering there are many better publishing houses than that.

Trump has still appeared on 43 official TIME covers, putting him just behind Richard Nixon in total appearances. He was named Person of the Year by TIME in December 2024.

