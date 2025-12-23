Donald and Melania Trump Trolled for Outfit Choices in Early Christmas Post – “Looks Like They Are Going to a Funeral”

There’s still a brief countdown to Christmas, but not for Donald and Melania Trump. In a Christmas-special post shared by The White House, Donald and Melania can be seen posing at the White House, twinning in black outfits. The couple was massively trolled for their outfit choices, among other things.

Sharing the photograph on social media, the White House wrote, “Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.” Later, Donald Trump reposted the same picture with Melania on his Instagram account.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/p2F1Zc1dON — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 23, 2025

The Internet was not quite impressed with Donald and Melania Trump’s sartorial choices. Some users also flagged that for a Christmas greeting, there wasn’t even a Christmas tree in the frame.

Inputs from an X user: “They look like they are going to a funeral.” Slamming Donald and Melania’s outfit choices, another one said, “Is that a festive Mar-a-Lago Christmas backdrop or did they raid the set of Dynasty.” Another one pointed out, “Nothing screams Christmas like black clothing.”

Several users complained about the lack of Christmas cheer in what was meant to be Donald Trump and Melania’s festive greeting post. “Gosh, how…um…er…cheerful,” asked a user. “Why is he not smiling?” asked a second. A third asked, “Aren’t they supposed to be smiling?”

Here’s what the comments section of the post looked like. “How about a smile? No, really,” a user commented. A second one flagged, “OMG a picture without any joy or emotion whatsoever! Complete coldness!” A third pointed out, “You literally don’t have Christmas Tree in the picture.”

A section of the Internet also flagged Donald and Melania Trump for posting the greeting ahead of Christmas. “Couple days early, intern,” read one. A second added, “Melania, blink twice if you’re in danger.” Another netizen complained, “Funded his Christmas dinner by rugging all of us in the trenches.”

The post was also filled up with remarks such as, “Is today 25?” and “It’s not Christmas yet” and “Christmas is not on the 23rd, Donald, very disappointing to see this from you.”

The Christmas posts shared by the White House this year have been trolled multiple times and for different reasons. Recently, the White House had posted a picture of Donald Trump posing next to a Christmas tree, which a section of the Internet thought was a major Photoshop fail.

Meanwhile, the Christmas decorations at the White House this year are themed ‘Home Is Where the Heart Is.’ The elaborate Christmas decorations at the White House this year included 51 Christmas trees and 2,000 strands of lights.

As pictures of Melania’s Christmas decorations at the White House surfaced, the Internet also dug up her old leaked tape surrounding a Christmas controversy.

In an old leaked audio text from 2018, Melania is seen talking about Christmas like this: “They say I’m complicit. I’m the same as him; I support him. I don’t say enough, I don’t do enough where I am. I’m working my a– off on the Christmas stuff, that you know, who gives a f— about the Christmas stuff and decorations? But I need to do it, right?”