Back in 2018, a year into Donald Trump‘s first term as the president of the United States, Melania Trump had a dramatic makeover. Right after welcoming the White House Christmas tree, the FLOTUS debuted blonde hair. Critics might argue otherwise, but her fans say she looked stunning. Melania kept her blonde locks throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, while spending the remainder of her husband’s first term in office.

In 2020, she was there to welcome an 18 1/2-foot Fraser fir, grown on a West Virginia farm. It was during the pandemic, yet Melania was spotted without a mask, creating quite the controversy. Meanwhile, the driver of the horse-drawn wagon carrying the tree and the horse attendant were both seen wearing face masks.

According to The Mirror, the FLOTUS first took photographs with the tree cultivators Dan and Anne Taylor. Then, she extended Christmas greetings to the reporters who were assembled at the White House for the tree-welcoming ceremony.

During this time, she was asked about Donald Trump’s health. However, the FLOTUS reportedly ignored the question and instead shifted her focus to the holiday preparations. Among everything during Christmas that year, people still could not forget her dramatic hair transformation that began in 2018.

For those unfamiliar, Christmas is especially significant at the White House as it carries a long history. According to The Mirror US, the first tree was set up in 1889 during the era of President Benjamin Harrison. However, the Blue Room didn’t witness the tree decoration until 1912, when President Taft’s children took responsibility. This was the year when the tradition of the Blue Room Christmas tree began.

Much later, in 1966, the National Christmas Tree Association began hosting a national contest to choose the best tree for the Blue Room. Growers from across the country compete each year to become the winner and earn the honor of having their trees at the White House. The competition is not lenient, as there are regional and state-level contests; whoever comes out as the Grand Champion Grower earns the prestigious prize.

In the past, the tree’s arrival meant the beginning of various public and private holiday events at the White House. During the COVID-19 era, the celebrations became a public health concern. At that time, former East Wing chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said, “The People’s House will celebrate Christmas and Hanukkah while providing the safest environment possible.”

“This includes smaller guest lists, masks will be required and available, social distancing encouraged while on the White House grounds, and hand sanitizer stations throughout the State Floor,” said Grisham.