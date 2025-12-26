Donald Trump ordered targeted U.S. airstrikes against ISIS linked militants in Nigeria on Christmas night, responding forcefully to the continued massacre of Christian communities and signaling a renewed hardline approach to global terrorism under his leadership.

The strikes, carried out against ISIS West Africa Province targets, followed reports of horrific attacks in which Christian villagers were murdered, churches were destroyed, and families were driven from their homes. Donald Trump administration officials said the operation was designed to cripple terrorist leadership and operational hubs responsible for the violence, while sending a clear message that the persecution of Christians would not be ignored.

🚨🇺🇸 DEPARTMENT OF WAR RELEASES FOOTAGE OF CHRISTMAS DAY STRIKES ON ISIS IN NIGERIA Trump delivered a Christmas message to ISIS: “There would be hell to pay.” Tonight, hell arrived. The Department of War released footage of U.S. strikes on ISIS targets in northwest Nigeria,… pic.twitter.com/js3cBWu73X — Mario Nawfal (@MarioNawfal) December 26, 2025

Trump confirmed the ISIS strikes in a statement, condemning the terrorists responsible and vowing decisive action. “We will not tolerate ISIS terrorists slaughtering Christians or anyone else,” Trump said. “These are evil people, terrorist scum, and they will be hunted down and destroyed.”

The ISIS airstrikes marked a rare U.S. military intervention in Nigeria specifically tied to the protection of religious minorities, an issue Trump has repeatedly highlighted since returning to office. Intelligence officials said the targets were selected based on confirmed links to recent ISIS attacks, including Christmas-season assaults that left dozens dead.

Nigeria has become one of the deadliest places in the world for Christians, with extremist groups such as ISIS West Africa and Boko Haram carrying out mass killings, kidnappings, and church burnings for years. Despite international warnings, critics say prior administrations failed to act decisively as violence escalated by ISIS in Nigeria.

President Trump kept his promise to help the Christians of Nigeria against Islamic attack. ❤️ He carried out many strikes against ISIS. 👏 https://t.co/Mw8uBKGbbK — Freedom luvin Girl! (@OuztsPamela) December 26, 2025

Donald Trump’s move against ISIS in Nigeria was praised by security analysts who said swift military action can disrupt terror networks before they regroup. “This was a precision strike with a clear deterrent message,” one former defense official said, noting that the timing underscored Trump’s willingness to act even during the holidays.

President Donald Trump emphasized that the operation was about protecting innocent lives, not nation-building. “America will always stand up for persecuted people,” Trump said. “When terrorists think they can butcher Christians and hide, they’re wrong. Very wrong.”

The ISIS strikes in Nigeria come amid broader concerns about the resurgence of ISIS affiliates across Africa, where weak governance and vast terrain allow extremist groups to flourish. U.S. intelligence agencies have warned that ISIS-West Africa has grown increasingly bold, targeting villages with mass executions designed to terrorize populations and attract recruits.

Christian advocacy groups welcomed the action, saying it offered long-overdue acknowledgment of the crisis. Many have accused the international community of downplaying the scale of religious persecution in Nigeria, where entire regions have been destabilized by extremist violence.

The Nigerian government has struggled to contain the ISIS threat to Christians, despite years of military operations. Analysts say U.S. involvement can provide critical pressure, particularly when combined with intelligence sharing and targeted strikes against leadership figures.

Donald Trump’s decision to launch an ISIS attack in Nigeria also reflects his broader counterterrorism philosophy, favoring direct action over prolonged diplomatic engagement with terror groups. During his previous term, Trump oversaw the defeat of ISIS’s territorial caliphate and repeatedly argued that strength, not hesitation, keeps extremist movements in check.

Pentagon officials said damage assessments from the ISIS attack in Nigeria are ongoing but early indications suggest the strikes successfully hit key targets. No U.S. casualties were reported.

While the Donald Trump White House stressed that America does not seek long-term military entanglement in Nigeria, Trump made clear that further attacks by ISIS on Christians or civilians would bring consequences. “If they keep killing, we will keep striking,” he said.

As Christians in Nigeria continue to face daily ISIS threats, the Christmas night operation marked a rare moment of decisive international intervention. For Donald Trump supporters, it reinforced his image as a leader willing to act swiftly against terror and defend persecuted communities, even when others remain silent.