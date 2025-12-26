Trump’s ‘Edited’ 2018 White House Christmas Card Resurfaces Amid Backlash Over 2025 Holiday Greetings

The White House’s 2025 Christmas Card featuring Melania and Donald Trump has not been received well by social media users. Ever since the picture was released online, people have criticized the POTUS and the FLOTUS for their grim expressions on the joyous occasion.

Meanwhile, it has also drawn everyone’s attention to an earlier Christmas Card featuring the Trumps that was called out for being ‘false’ and edited. The year was 2018, when Trump was celebrating his third Christmas in the White House during his first term as the President.

Contrary to the 2025 poster, the couple was all smiles in the 2018 card as the President looked happy in a black tuxedo and the First Lady stunned in a Celine sequin dress. But more than the couple, it was the background of the picture that drew maximum attention.

Merry Christmas from President Donald J. Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. @POTUS & @FLOTUS are seen Saturday, December 15, in their official 2018 Christmas portrait, in the Cross Hall of the White House in Washington, D.C. (Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks) pic.twitter.com/nIuplZSDBe — Melania Trump 45 Archived (@FLOTUS45) December 18, 2018

As Melania and Trump posed for the camera, they were surrounded by a myriad of Christmas trees, all lit up and decorated with ornaments. To add to the festive spirit, the corridor was brightened up with golden lights, and snowflakes were projected on the ceiling.

But the background of the picture was blurred, which prompted photography experts to conclude that it was shoddily edited. After the card was released, professional photographer Daniel Arnold had an interview with Vogue, where he revealed that the Christmas Card was an attempt at ‘false uniformity.’

He said, “They blurred the whole thing to create a false uniformity. If I were editing and I were ever to do a bad job and it looked fake, I would blur the whole thing.”

Body language experts were equally disappointed with Melania and Trump’s postures. At the time, Trump’s presidency was in jeopardy as he dealt with multiple controversies.

In a conversation with Express, body language expert Judi James highlighted that Melania had put on a happy façade to distract everyone from the controversies.

James argued, “With all the current mud being slung at the President, Melania’s chaste, pure-looking dress might be an attempt to deflect on her husband’s behalf.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The White House (@whitehouse)

Seven years later, the White House Christmas Card is once again raising eyebrows, albeit for different reasons. The picture was posted on social media on December 23, 2025, and has drawn flak online as netizens pointed out that Melania and her husband looked ‘miserable.’

They appeared to be making a failed attempt at smiling, leading many to speculate about Trump’s ill health again. One follower commented, “Look so mean and unhappy. No Christmas spirit.” Another joked, “nothing screams merry Christmas like a pair of frowning faces!”

Some also questioned the lack of chemistry between the two. One social media user wrote, “There couldn’t be less chemistry between two people.” Another penned, “What a somber looking Christmas card, do they know each other?”

Whether it’s 2018 or 2025, one thing is certain: Melania and Donald Trump end up becoming the talk of the town whenever they appear on the White House Christmas Card.