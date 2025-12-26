The Daily Show Roasts Donald Trump Using His Own Words in Hilarious Christmas Compilation

President Donald Trump is one of the most popular political figures in the world, but when it comes to two basic needs, sleep and food, his habits often draw attention. The 79-year-old’s patterns have created some meme-worthy content for media outlets to turn them into sensational headlines, and even popular TV shows cannot get enough of it.

His viral moments of dozing off have caused a series of mixed reactions since his term began. Some critics have said that it’s just his age catching up since he’s going to be 80 next year, while health experts have warned that it might be a sign of severe underlying health conditions.

BREAKING: The Daily Show just released a devastating Merry Christmas to a sleeping Donald Trump. This is hilarious. pic.twitter.com/v6xozCHM5X — Democratic Wins Media (@DemocraticWins) December 24, 2025

The Daily Show seems to make good use of the moments as it prepares to return next year. In a latest video, it wishes viewers a ‘Merry Christmas to all’ and tells Trump ‘good night’ in a 10-minute compilation.

Known for its comedic satire and political humor, The Daily Show addresses major national issues through witty sketches. The late-night talk show airs on Comedy Central. It’s famous for the evergreen opening monologues, interviews with people from diverse sectors, and correspondent segments.

In its recent episode, “Set to ‘Silent Night,” the video opens on a cozy, crackling fireplace. But instead of a traditional Yule log, the centrepiece is Trump himself, repeatedly shown dozing at various appearances.

The background does not feature traditional Christmas music, but Trump’s own past remarks about former President Joe Biden, whom he often labeled “Sleepy Joe.”

“Who the he– sleeps in front of the paparazzi, the media? How do you sleep in front of the media?” Trump says in the clips. “You’ll never see me sleeping in front of cameras,” he adds, as the video loops moments that appear to contradict those claims.

Aside from The Daily Show, other late-night programs, including Jimmy Kimmel Live!, The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have repeatedly mocked Trump over similar moments, including an incident at a high-profile cabinet meeting.

Trump falling asleep at today’s meeting while people are still speaking to him! How freaking embarrassing! Dozing Don is at it again! 🤬 pic.twitter.com/DxaHDa4QVh — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) December 3, 2025

“If you can sleep through that voice [RFK Jr.’s], then you are tired, you are fatigued,” Kimmel joked. Responding to the criticism, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told The New York Times that the president was “listening attentively and running the entire” early December meeting.

The frequent instances of Trump dozing off have fueled several rumors about his declining physical and cognitive health despite the Trump administration claiming that he’s in “perfect health.”

Donald Trump underwent two official medical examinations within six months. He underwent an MRI for reasons that have not been clearly revealed, causing public backlash and accusations that the administration was not being transparent with people.

Sleepy Don just passed out during his meeting! pic.twitter.com/FerF8uZUrz — Haters_gonna_hate (@princess_kim_k) December 3, 2025

In 2023, Trump was seen dozing at a Michigan campaign event. An adviser said this was due to exhaustion from a long day. In March 2025, a viral TikTok showed Trump sleeping during a National Prayer Service as Melania tried to wake him.

According to The Irish Star, users on TikTok were shocked and claimed his gesture was “disrespectful” at such an important event. It’s claimed he “struggled to stay awake.” Others dubbed him “Sleepy Don,” which seems like a counterattack to his name for Joe Biden, “Sleepy Joe.”