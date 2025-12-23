Shocking Video Shows President Trump’s Health in Crisis, Social Media Explodes

Donald Trump’s second term as U.S. President has been marked by concerns about his age and his declining mental and physical health. While his administration and the President himself have consistently insisted that he is doing well, footage of Trump falling asleep at important events or struggling to complete simple tasks such as climbing stairs has hinted at a reality the White House has not publicly acknowledged.

Amid rising health concerns, a viral video captured on December 22 showed the President struggling to descend a flight of stairs while exiting Air Force One. The video shows Trump descending the stairs slowly, tapping his legs several times before finally entering his car and opening a can of Diet Coke.

Social media users were quick to notice how frail the President appeared as he carefully navigated his way down the stairs. The original video was posted on X with the caption, “This video is going viral, showing Trump needing to concentrate with all his brain power to walk down a flight of stairs. And why is he slapping his right leg like that – trying to wake it up? Anyone pretending he’s not slowing down fast is lying.”

Comments began pouring in as users shared their perspectives. While some defended Trump, arguing that it was natural for a man his age to walk that way, others were far more critical, particularly given how he has long portrayed himself as exceptionally healthy and fit.

One user commented, “He is visibly disintegrating in real-time. That leg slap screams motor function failure, not a quirk. It is embarrassing that anyone is still denying his total physical collapse.” Another user added, “He can barely make it to the limo, and then he lands with a thud, gangrenous right hand flailing. What are they going to do when he literally isn’t mobile anymore? We joke about Weekend at Bernie’s, but seriously.”

A third user commented, “And what happened between the 4th and 5th step? Looks like he had to stop and think about which foot to use.” Another user attempted to explain Trump tapping his legs, writing, “I suffer from MSA-P and have balance issues. It’s quite similar in initial symptoms to early-stage Parkinson’s and my legs frequently go to sleep even when sitting on the loo for a couple of minutes. I have to also slap my leg to get the circulation going, it’s not uncommon.”

One user cut straight to the point, saying, “Another man has learned that you cannot buy, deceive, or coerce nature. His body is failing him, so he’s scrambling to get his name into history in any way he can.”

Another user referred back to June, when Trump stumbled on the stairs of Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport. The user commented, "Who can forget this fine moment in American history, June of this year… Trump stumbled and nearly fell flat on his face while ascending the stairs of Air Force One."

It is also worth noting that Trump underwent two official medical examinations within six months and also received an MRI, for reasons that have not been clearly explained.

With Trump visibly struggling to perform simple everyday tasks and social media users consistently pointing this out, it now remains to be seen whether the administration will provide clarity on what exactly is going on with the President’s health.