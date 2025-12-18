“Sleepy Don” Trump Strikes Again and the Internet Can Barely Keep Up

New day, new video of Donald Trump sleeping at the Oval Office. During his recent meeting, Trump signed an Executive Order classifying marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III. However, the moment that caught everyone’s attention was that of Trump appearing to sleep.

Trump is getting heavy eyes pic.twitter.com/LFWoElz1EC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 18, 2025

The Internet was quick to shred Trump for repeatedly sleeping during office hours and prominent meetings. “There’s a reason they’ve been doing fewer midday events – grandpa needs his nap,” wrote an X user. Another added, “It’s past his naptime.”

Another one joked about the recent Peace Awards that he has been receiving and wrote, “He just got the Trump Kennedy Center FIFA Peace Prize Award for Outstanding Napping – so back off.” While others dug out Trump’s popular nickname that refuses to leave him – “Sleepy Don.”

A user noted, “He’s falling asleep in his chair.” Another pointed out, “And you can tell he was not even listening LOL.” A quick look at what some other netizens had to say about Trump’s frequent sleeping at the Oval Office. “Sleeping Dementia Don,” read a remark. “Nappy time for Donnie,” another wrote. “Grandpa is sleepy,” read a third. “He is giving Weekend at Bernie’s vibe,” this is what another netizen had to say.

Meanwhile, sharing a picture from the same meeting, the White House wrote on X, “President Donald J. Trump signs an Executive Order rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III — recognizing legitimate medical uses and expanding medical marijuana and cannabidiol research to better support patients and doctors.”

President Donald J. Trump signs an Executive Order rescheduling marijuana from Schedule I to Schedule III — recognizing legitimate medical uses and expanding medical marijuana and cannabidiol research to better support patients and doctors. pic.twitter.com/7NpPaLbNTl — The White House (@WhiteHouse) December 18, 2025

Interestingly, it was Trump who made a rather wild claim during a press briefing at the Oval Office last month. Speaking about his guest of honor at the White House, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, Trump said this, “He does not sleep much, and I don’t sleep much. I think we have the same schedules. We’re thinking about our countries… We just had a president who slept more than any president. He broke every record.”

It’s tough to keep up with all the sleeping episodes of Donald Trump. For starters, the President barely stayed awake during a meeting at the Oval Office earlier this month. Right before that was an episode from the ‘Fostering the Future’ initiative event last month, where Trump was seen dozing off as his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, made a speech.

The video of Trump sleeping at the memorial service of late conservative activist Charlie Kirk in Glendale, in September this year, was the one that got him slammed massively on social media.

Just that very month, Trump was in the UK, accompanied by Melania, when cameras caught him drifting during King Charles’ 9-minute speech at Windsor Castle. These weren’t the only instances. Turns out, Trump also briefly dozed off during a press briefing with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu this year.

On several occasions, Trump has boasted about his low-sleep lifestyle. In his 2004 book Think Like a Billionaire, he proudly claimed, “Don’t sleep any more than you have to. I usually sleep about four hours per night.”

Meanwhile, Trump’s sleep pattern has also often been discussed by members of his staff. Attorney General Pam Bondi, talking about Trump’s lifestyle, in an interview, said, “None of us can keep up with him; we always joke. I don’t know how he does it. I mean, none of us know when he sleeps. He’s working all the time, and it’s just constant for him.”