Donald Trump Caught Sleeping Again — President’s Latest Nap Sparks Fresh Health Concerns

A video showing Donald Trump almost falling asleep is making the rounds. The clip has become one of many in a long list of videos of the President struggling to stay awake. Alarms about Trump’s age and health are being raised after the clip went viral.

Trump became the oldest person in history to be inaugurated as President of the United States in January. For months now, there has been widespread speculation about the 79-year-old showing signs of dementia.

In recent months, multiple videos of the President being caught dozing off in the middle of official engagements have surfaced on the internet. A new video uploaded to X (formerly known as Twitter) shows him sitting in a Cabinet meeting while he appears to catch a quick wink.

I’m not sure he’s going to make it, folks. Eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/eneNreTdpB — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 2, 2025

Journalist Aaron Rupar took to X to post the video that has gotten quite the reaction. In the video, Trump can be seen sitting in a chair in a room full of people from his administration.

While somebody else is speaking, he can be seen struggling to stay attentive, with his eyes partially shut. He can then be seen trying to shake his head in an attempt to get out of his sleepy trance. To no avail, in another video from the same meeting, Trump was spotted fully nodding off with a hand under his chin.

The video quickly went viral, and netizens jumped in to weigh in on the President’s mid-meeting nap time. “A common symptom after a stroke is being exhausted,” one noted. “Trump is not going to last 3 years in office,” a second claimed.

“He’s dying in real time on camera,” a third noted rather morbidly. “79-year-old grandpa should not be rage tweeting in the middle of the night,” another added, referring to Trump’s infamously lengthy social media rants.

Ironically, the President had been a staunch critic of former President Joe Biden for exactly what he has been doing lately. Trump previously labelled him “Sleepy Joe” while questioning his ability to lead the country.

We need age limits!!! — Jilly From Illi (@lewis_jill39241) December 2, 2025

What goes around comes around, because people all over the country are raising the same questions about his leadership. The question of how Trump’s age might affect his ability to be an effective leader has arisen over the past year.

With more and more clips of him falling asleep in public during crucial moments surfacing, the skepticism has only strengthened. Many critics and medical experts alike have expressed the possibility of Trump exhibiting signs of dementia. The speculation has worsened to the point where the President has been dubbed “Dementia Don” by the internet.