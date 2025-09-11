Trump Blames ‘Radical Left’ for Kirk Shooting But Ignores Deadly Attacks on Democrats – Critics Call Out One-Sided Outrage

Disclaimer: The article has mention of shooting.

The death of conservative commentator Charlie Kirk has sent shock waves across America’s political landscape. It has ignited a strong response from everyone. While his supporters and right-wing media are mourning a loss of their brother-in-arms, left-wing media and liberals are talking about the need to control guns, again.

Kirk was 31. He is survived by his wife and two young kids. He was the CEO and co-founder of Turning Point USA which is a conservative media organization. Kirk was regularly seen on the campuses of liberal-leaning colleges, engaged in heated discussions with students.

There have been tributes pouring in from everywhere. However, it was President Trump’s response that drew sharp criticism for his over-the-top reaction. Trump is also getting called out for ‘selective outrage’ as he has shown no empathy or remorse, or said few kind words for democrats being attacked or for the students who were victims of recent gun violence.

Charlie Kirk was at Utah Valley University on Wednesday for a campus event. During this event, he was discussing gun violence in America and was stating how the few victims of gun violence do not mean that people should not have Second Amendment rights.

Witnesses have said that an unidentified sniper fired at Kirk from a distance, hitting him on his neck. Kirk visibly recoiled from the shock before collapsing almost immediately.

Charlie Kirk has died at the age of 31 after being shot, Donald Trump announces. pic.twitter.com/InJAwBYfyv — Pop Base (@PopBase) September 10, 2025

This left students in shock and chaos as they scrambled for safety. Authorities have confirmed that there have been no other injuries. Though an arrest was made in suspicion of the shooting, later, police released a statement saying that the person arrested does not match the description.

Kirk’s sudden death has rattled the conservative circle. His political allies have portrayed him as a rising star silenced far too soon.

Soon after the news broke, Donald Trump posted his statement on Truth Social. He called Kirk “The Great, and even Legendary’ and went on to praise Kirk’s ability to connect with young Americans.

Trump announcement says #CharlieKirk has died after being shot pic.twitter.com/E8RoENnt01 — Searching For Richard Nixon (@Tomharri) September 10, 2025

Donald Trump Jr. echoed the sentiment of his father and called Kirk “like a little brother.” Jr. also credited him with helping secure Trump’s presidential victory.

This isn’t my strong suit and I don’t even know how to begin to put into words the loss I am feeling right now over the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Charlie wasn’t just a friend — he was like a little brother to me – and to millions of people around the world – he was a true… — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) September 10, 2025

However, it was Trump’s broader remark that left people stunned. Trump has ordered flags at half-mast and also condemned radical left political violence.

He also referenced shootings involving Republican Rep. Steve Scalise and UnitedHealthcare’s chief executive. However, Trump, not once, posted anything or said any words regarding the brutal and senseless killing of State Rep. Melissa Hortman or her husband. He did not attend the prayer service for the Hortmans either.

President Trump orders flags at half mast for @TPUSA President, Charlie Kirk. Rep Melissa Hortman (Dem) and Husband were assassinated last June. No half mast. pic.twitter.com/RkwA1nZvgj — Jeremy H🇺🇸 (@jeremyfromga) September 10, 2025

Trump had made no statement about the right-leaning MAGA follower who targeted and shot firefighters a few months back.

Critics were quick to point out the omission and accused Trump of weaponizing Kirk’s death to deepen the partisan resentment.

“He only acknowledges violence when it suits his narrative,” one political analyst said. “Ignoring attacks on Democrats while spotlighting Republican victims underscores his double standard.”

Trump also released a video in Kirk’s honor. Aside from being blamed for using AI for the video, white house is also being blamed for fueling the divisive narrative in the country.

Did Trump just post an ai video about Charlie Kirk? pic.twitter.com/RxdVGM6Vdz — 🌚 (@l0ganismysl0gan) September 11, 2025

Reactions to Trump’s words highlight how sharply the country has been divided along partisan lines. His supporters rallied behind Trump’s condemnation of “radical left violence,” and insisted the tragedy proves conservatives are under attack.

However, Democrats have blasted Trump for ignoring victims who do not serve his political purpose and even motivating violence against democrats.

Trump is being accused of using Kirk’s death to secure the 2026 election and reinforce the ongoing culture war.