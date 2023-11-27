7 of The Most Heartbreaking Details About Donald Trump & Daughter Tiffany's Relationship

Fathers and daughters are known to have one of the most special bonds in the world. They say that for a father, a daughter will forever remain his little girl, regardless of how old she gets, and he will always treat her like an absolute queen. For former President Donald Trump, his bond with his first daughter, Ivanka Trump, appears to be rather strong. Not only did Ivanka help out her dad with his campaign before she quit in 2017, but she also appeared to be very close to him in public. But when it comes to his younger daughter, Tiffany, things seem to be quite different. Glance through some of the most heartbreaking details about the relationship shared between Tiffany and her father.

1. Donald Trump's Absence When She Was Growing Up

Tiffany’s father has always been known to be a very busy man since way before she was born in 1993. Being a savvy businessman with a hankering for politics in that time and era was a rather costly affair. Besides the amount of money, it also demanded ample time and patience — time that Donald was more than willing to invest in during his career. So, it isn’t exactly surprising that he was unable to dedicate much time to his family. However, when it came to Tiffany, shortly after Maples and Donald divorced in 1999, things drastically shifted. As quoted by People, Maples alleged: “I would bring her into New York a couple of times a year and let her go see her dad in the office.” Even with that, they didn’t appear to spend much quality time together due to his busy schedule.

2. Tiffany was Treated 'Differently' in Comparison to Her Siblings

When in a house full of siblings of different ages and different mothers, a child can sometimes naturally feel like they’re being treated differently. Trump has a total of six children from three of his marriages, including his current one with his wife, Melania Trump. As per a Vanity Fair profile that quotes her big sister Ivanka’s book, The Trump Card: Playing to Win in Work and Life, Tiffany likely felt like the odd one out. Ivanka wrote: “All she [Tiffany] wanted, really, was a way to enjoy some of the privileges her friends got to enjoy, in the same way she would’ve enjoyed them if she’d lived under our father’s roof.” Ivanka’s statements strongly insinuate that she and her siblings perhaps had different rules to adhere to and equally different sets of privileges they were each entitled to, something Tiffany seemingly disliked.

3. Donald Trump's Preference for Ivanka Over Tiffany

As mentioned earlier, Donald and his older daughter, Ivanka, are known to be quite close with each other in general. Back in 2016, when her dad ran for POTUS, she was his campaign manager. Furthermore, she was also well-invested in the business aspect of things prior to quitting in 2017. Likewise, Trump has often expressed a slight sense of 'favoritism' with Ivanka in the past. As reported by Elite Daily, Dr. Lillian Glass, a body language expert, alleged that Trump didn’t share the same strong feelings for Tiffany as he does for Ivanka. Dr. Glass said: “It’s obvious that [Donald’s] negative feelings towards Tiffany’s mother have leaked over to Tiffany, as she is clearly not his favorite.” She continued: “It seems he doesn’t respect her as much as he does Ivanka.”

4. Donald Trump and Tiffany Trump Have Limited Communication

You’ve probably heard of going without speaking to a loved one for maybe a few days or even a week or two, but not being in touch for months on end? That is a rather surprising and shocking detail that was uncovered concerning Donald and his daughter Tiffany. Although his schedule practically screams busy, going for months on end without talking to Tiffany is still a bit alarming. According to People in 2018, an insider shed some light on this odd manner of communication. The source claimed: “Since the inauguration, Tiffany and her father have sometimes gone months without speaking, and she went a very long time without seeing him.” The source claimed that the last time the two spent time was at a family function, but even there, 'she didn’t feel totally welcome.'

5. Tiffany is Referred to As 'The Other Trump'

Name-calling truly stings, especially if it's within your own family, and the feeling can worsen if one finds themselves in a situation similar to Tiffany’s. Although she cherishes the bond she has with her siblings, she was asked to take the backseat during her father’s campaign and presidency, despite all of her other siblings, excluding Barron, being allowed to contribute wholeheartedly with their respective skills. Tiffany, because she practically faded into the background, became known as the 'forgotten' or 'other Trump.' During an appearance on Fox and Friends in 2018, as reported by the Daily News, while referring to his daughters, he’d take Ivanka’s name first and then Tiffany's, and he claimed that in comparison to his other children when it came to Tiffany, he was proud of her to a 'lesser extent.'

6. Tiffany's Siblings Once Thought of Cutting Her Out of the Trump Family Fortune

The former President has amassed a wealth of nearly $3 Billion, as reported by Forbes, and it’ll possibly continue to climb further. The politician is a very skilled businessman and has made some pretty decent investments over time in real estate, companies, and other endeavors, earning him a comfortable life. All the wealth he’s amassing will eventually pass on to his children, but the question is whether or not Tiffany will be getting her share of things. According to Newsweek 90, in an interview on The Howard Stern Show, Trump once confessed to the time when Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. attempted to convince their father to consider 'bumping' Tiffany out of the inheritance deal. Donald joked: “It does cut up the pie as you keep producing.”

7. Tiffany Would Love for A Chance to Know Her Dad Better

Regardless of Donald and the rest of her family allegedly making her feel excluded at times, Tiffany always had one solemn desire: to get to know her father better. In a 2016 interview with The New York Times, her mother, Marla Maples, shed light on her daughter’s thoughts about her ex-husband and the relationship they share. Maples claimed: “She’d like to get to know her father better and spend time with him as his other children did: by going to the office and watching him work.” However, it is also worth noting that Trump hasn't backed any claims of Tiffany being his 'least favorite daughter' directly.

