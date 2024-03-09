'The View' Host Ana Navarro Led a 'Four More Years' Chorus in Honor of President Joe Biden

Former President Donald Trump’s overwhelming victory has generated a wide range of mixed emotions. With his loyalists naturally happy, the opposites aren’t too thrilled about his big victory and are eagerly rooting for Joe Biden. Speaking of passionate supporters, Ana Navarro is one of Biden’s biggest fans and an alleged self-proclaimed Republican. Over the last few months, she’s avidly advocated for Biden. Whether it’s gushing about the President’s policies on The View or promoting him on social media, Navarro is a dedicated Biden fan. Her actions in the new episode of the show were perhaps a testament to her dedication to his campaign.

Per Fox News reports, Navarro was moved by Biden’s State of the Union address held in Washington DC. He discussed the aftermath of ‘Bidenomics,’ failures of his campaign, the success it’s earned thus far, and other topics of conversation. Navarro seemed greatly impressed by his speech and happily ranted about the positives. She specifically highlighted the ‘anger’ he felt over the things he reportedly failed to do during his presidency.

Furthermore, she asserts that his reaction to the ordeal insinuated he was “in charge” and was therefore worthy of being President for a second term. Speaking with passion, Navarro said, “As you all know, I have been saying for months and months and months that Joe Biden is old.” She iterated, “Yes, he’s slower of step, yes, but he is far from being incoherent, from having dementia, from not being in charge.”

Navarro explained that Biden’s speech showed her that he was more than ‘engaged’ with the move and had a lot of fight left in him. Moreover, she added, “He was impassioned. He was p***** off…” Calling him ‘Scranton Joe,’ Navarro went on to applaud him for having “his gloves on from moment one.” The political enthusiast recalled her fondest memory of Biden’s speech and mentioned the aftermath of it.

Navarro mentioned hearing herself and Democrats chanting, “Four more years!” Navarro gracefully and passionately led an audience through a series of chants while banging her hands on the table. Several alleged Biden lovers joined in the rhythm and movement, yelling in unison. Navarro repeated, “Four more years! Four more Years!”

Just before she could continue any further and the echoes would get any louder, she was swiftly stopped by her co-host, Joy Behar who was also involved in the movement. Behar shut things down with a serious glance and said, “Alrighty!” The duo went on to discuss other affairs based on the events that unfolded during the union address.

It wasn’t just Navarro that exhibited loyalty, her other co-hosts were also enticed by Biden’s words. Co-host Sara Haines also praised the President for his “kind words.” For the moment, Biden’s administration is gearing up for a heck of an uphill battle against Trump for the upcoming elections in November.