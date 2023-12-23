Here are 8 Celebrities Who Got Engaged in 2023

Celebs Who Got Engaged In 2023

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Also Read: Financially Struggling Alex Jones Admits to Tucker Carlson, 'I’m Almost Obsolete'

2023 has proven to be a year of joyful milestones, with numerous high-profile couples extending their relationships with engagements. From passionate proposals to loving confessions, these celebrities are making headlines not only for their career achievements but also for the profound personal commitments they've made. Here's a curated list of notable celebrities who began on their journey to Forever in 2023, cementing their love with glittering rings and pledging a future filled with shared ambitions and enduring dedication.

1. Bam Margera And Dannii Marie

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo

Margera and Dannii Marie are engaged, as confirmed by US Weekly on December 20. The proposal came after six months of dating. Margera expressed gratitude to Marie for bringing structure and support to his life following battles with addiction and treatment stints. He stressed their teamwork by creating a new regimen that involves getting up, walking the dogs, stretching, going to the gym, and skateboarding. Margera, who previously married Nicole Boyd and Melissa Rothstein, stated that this organized and pleasant schedule is ideal for their relationship.

Also Read: Amy Winehouse's Dad Is Suing Two Of Her BFFs For $927,000 For Auctioning Her Belongings

2. Demi Lovato And Jordan Lutes

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Alex Goodlett

Also Read: Vin Diesel Slammed for ‘Creepy’ Old Interview Uncovered by Fan Post Sexual Battery Accusations

Demi Lovato and Jordan Lutes got engaged on December 17, according to US Weekly, after one year into their relationship. Lutes planned a surprise proposal, which was followed by a post-engagement party at Craig's in Los Angeles. Lovato expressed her delight about marrying Lutes on Instagram, calling each day with him a dream come true. She emphasized her desire to love and cherish him for the rest of their lives, toasting the idea of spending the rest of their lives together.

3. Zoe Kravitz And Channing Tatum

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by James Devaney

According to People, Zoe Kravitz and Channing Tatum took a crucial step in their relationship on October 30, 2023. After two years of dating, the pair have announced their engagement. The story broke when Kravitz subtly flashed her engagement ring while attending Kendall Jenner's Halloween event. The couple, dressed as Rosemary Woodhouse and her infant from the 1968 horror film Rosemary's Infant, provided a glamorous touch to the star-studded celebration.

4. Nany González And Kaycee Clark

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris

Nany González and Kaycee Clark of MTV are starting the path of wedding planning after announcing their engagement on September 17, 2023, in a poignant Instagram post. González emphasized her strong passion for Clark, saying that meeting him made her understand she had met someone very unique. The couple's beachside walk and dance were featured in the engagement video, which was shot against the marvelous background of Thailand's Phi Phi Islands. A mesmerizing moment occurred when fire dancers flashed a sign that read, "Will you marry me?" González got down on one knee, clutching a pre-written proposal, and sealed their love with a beautiful kiss amid bright celebrations, reports People.

5. Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Johnny Nunez

Charlie Puth and Brooke Sansone are ready to tie the knot, as the singer proposed to Sansone in September 2023. Puth stated on Instagram that he flew to New York to ask his best friend to marry him, and she enthusiastically accepted. The couple was photographed celebrating their engagement at Lucali in Brooklyn. Puth and Sansone made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis' Pre-Grammy Gala in Los Angeles in February 2023, after first being romantically linked in the summer of 2022 and officially announcing their relationship on Puth's 31st birthday in December.

6. Brendan Hunt And Shannon Nelson

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Michael Tullberg

Brendan Hunt, well remembered for his part in Ted Lasso, proposed to Shannon Nelson almost two years after their son Sean Theodore was born. On June 29, the bride-to-be shared the happy news on Instagram, emphasizing the deep sense of family they've created. "We are a family," she wrote. "A beautiful wonderful family and will be for always. Some folks have assumed we had already done this, but truth be told we had other priorities in becoming a family. Now it feels right. I get to marry this beautiful man. I get to call him my husband and to be his wife and I am the luckiest."

7. Noah Cyrus And Pinkus

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Pascal Le Segretain

On June 26, Noah Cyrus joyously revealed that she had accepted a proposal from fashion designer Pinkus earlier that month. The Made Me (Cry) singer dubbed the event "the greatest of her entire life," expressing the emotional significance of the moment. She expressed the perfection of the last month spent as fiancés in their little universe while accompanying a slideshow of the couple on numerous outings. Cyrus was astounded to meet Pinkus, characterizing him as unselfish and full of love. She expressed her desire to extend this beautiful period and expressed thankfulness for the unexpected joy and connection they discovered in each other.

8. Braunwyn Windham-Burke And Jennifer Spinner

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Jamie McCarthy

Braunwyn Windham-Burke, the former Real Housewives of Orange County personality, proposed to her partner, Jennifer Spinner, on their first anniversary on July 15. Windham-Burke underlined the significance of proposing where they originally met on Instagram, calling it the "perfect place." She declared Spinner to be her person, stressing love in all of its forms, large and little. Windham-Burke announced that they had set a date for their future wedding. "I HAVE A FIANCÉ!!!" she proudly exclaimed, overjoyed.

More from Inquisitr

‘Sister Wives’ Star Janelle Brown Identifies the 'Red Flag' That May Have Ended Three of Kody’s Marriages

'1000-lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Breaks Down And Apologizes to Amy For 'Being A Burden'