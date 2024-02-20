Kim Kardashian Mocked by Fans for Her Latest Edited Caption Over ‘Passion Project’

Kim Kardashian is well-known for her obsession with fashion and beauty, so when she shared her most recent "passion," fans made fun of her decision. On Sunday, the reality star promoted her latest project based on architecture and interior design on social media. She posted an aesthetic video on Instagram with her voice narration for Architectural Digest's film highlighting Ryan Murphy's redesign of a Los Angeles, California, Richard Neutra home.

The Hulu star captioned the video, "I love architecture and furniture, so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for Architectural Digest for Ryan Murphy’s home was such an honor. This month’s Architectural Digest features Ryan Murphy’s reimagining of a Richard Neutra house in Bel Air. To watch the mini-movie featuring me and so many other wonderful and talented RMTV collaborators/swans." However, fans soon noticed that she had changed the original caption.

As per The US Sun, fans soon posted the original caption in a Reddit Kardashian-themed forum: "My serious passion is studying and researching architecture, furniture, and landscaping so to be asked to help narrate a home tour for architectural digest for Ryan Murphy's home was such an so honored and was honestly the start of our relationship knowing we shared a mutual love for the same passion."

"Wonder why she changed it," loyal fans asked. One fan criticized in the comments section, "She knew people would bully her for saying that all of a sudden 'architect has always been her serious passion' when she prob never mentioned it before. Even if indeed it secretly was. And people can have several different interests."But it’s like when suddenly skincare was her biggest passion. And law (that one I actually believe). And a variety of other things depending on what she’s trying to promote ."

A second fan said, "The terrible sentences- 'was such an so honored' and 'mutual love the same passions' make my head hurt." A third fan mocked, "You know damn well architecture ain’t her passion." This is not the first time the KUWTK alum has spoken about her love for interior, in an exclusive with Vogue in 2022 she revealed that Japanese-style architecture attracted her. She traveled to Japan in 2023 to meet with renowned Pritzker Prize-winning architect Tadao Ando, who is creating a private home for the Kardashian star in the Palm Springs area.

Image Source: GettyImages| Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin

As per Archinect, over the years, Ando has constructed many celebrity homes, such as the $75 million compound for fashion designer Tom Ford and the Malibu property that Kardashian's troubled ex-husband currently owns after spending $57.3 million after the couple's divorce. According to reports, Kardashian is also in negotiations with Kengo Kuma for a second holiday home at an unnamed lakeside site in the United States.

The beauty mogul shared a snapshot of her meeting with the Japanese architect on Instagram with the caption, "Met with the master himself, Tadao Ando to review and discuss a dream project we have been working on for the past two years. I visited his office in Japan so that we could make the finishing touches before we break ground. So deeply honored and incredibly humbled to have the opportunity to work with him and finally see this special project come to life."