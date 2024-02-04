Kylie Jenner Leaves Olivia Jade Stranded After Snubbing Her from $72M Private Jet Ride

In a surprising turn of events, Kylie Jenner reportedly snubbed Olivia Jade, refusing to grant her a seat on her $72 million private jet. This left Olivia scrambling to find an alternate way back home to LA. The incident, which occurred during a weekend late last year, appears to have strained the friendship between the two, causing some drama within their friend circle.

Given that the influencer and reality star haven't been spotted together at events, their friendship might come as a surprise. According to PageSix, they were seen hanging together during Victoria Villaroel, Jenner's former assistant,'s birthday in early 2020. Then, in September of same year, the DailyMail reported that the two were seen hanging together at a TikTok party in Los Angeles. In May 2021, Stassie, Jenner's closest friend, uploaded a video of Jade riding her jet to her YouTube channel. The insider stated, "Kylie has given rides to Olivia for years on her private jet since they run in the same circles and both frequently travel between Palm Springs and LA, Kylie normally extends a courtesy lift on her private jet that she gives to her BFF Stassie to Jade, and usually it's no big deal. But during a recent weekend late last year, feelings got hurt and Olivia was left scrambling to make alternate plans when Kylie told her she was out of luck for her usual lift home to LA since her jet was full. It's not like Olivia was left to hitchhike home or anything like that of course, but feelings were definitely hurt, and it caused drama in their friend circle," as per The Sun.

Jenner has come under fire for using her gas-guzzling private plane so frequently. Celebrity Jets claims that Jenner flew her 19-passenger Bombardier for her sister Kourtney Kardashian's wedding from Los Angeles to Certenoli, Italy, in a total of 10 hours and 10 minutes. The flight resulted in 54 tons of CO2 emissions and a hefty fuel expense of $34,485. Her sister Kim Kardashian experienced a comparable journey to the same location, resulting in 56 tons of CO2 emissions and $35,825 in gasoline costs. Fans are enraged with the Kar-Jenner entourage and attacked the models on social media over their unwillingness to rideshare. One KarJenner-fanatic tweeted, "Nothing like wasting CO2 taking multiple private jets across the world to all go from living next door to each other to the same castle for the same wedding." Another said, "For the love of the environment, can’t these people just travel together?” In addition, Jenner came under fire for flaunting her expensive plane and taking a 17-minute journey with it. In 2022, she shared a picture of herself with her ex-boyfriend, musician Travis Scott, showing off their own planes and Mercedes Maybach.