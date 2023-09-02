Back When Taylor Swift’s Private Jet Produced More CO2 Emissions Than Any Other Celebrity in The World

In July 2022, Taylor Swift found herself in the spotlight as she was revealed to be the celebrity with the highest private jet CO2 emissions for the year. According to BuzzFeed, the statistics showed that her two jets had an average flight time of a mere 80 minutes. Shockingly, in just seven months, Swift's air travel generated more carbon emissions than what 1,184 average individuals would produce in an entire year.

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Kevin Winter

Also Read: Here’s One Ex-boyfriend Taylor Swift Doesn’t Want to Talk About

The data, which has information till up to July 20, indicated that the singer's planes had embarked on 170 flights in 2022, resulting in a staggering 8,293.54 metric tons of CO2 emissions within just 200 days. To put things into perspective, Swift's emissions exceeded those of the runner-up on the list, Floyd Mayweather, by over 1,000 metric tons. The report also highlighted that an ordinary person contributes around only 7 metric tons of CO2 annually. It was revealed that Taylor Swift's shortest recorded flight during that period lasted only 36 minutes, spanning from Missouri to Nashville. The revelation amazed the iconic pop star's fans as they quizzed how she travels for short durations in her private jet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

The report led to criticism against the Anti Hero hitmaker that impacted her reputation amongst her fans and followers. The star reportedly switched off her comments on all the social media platforms, too. Taylor's representative attempted to defend her by revealing that there were occasions she would lend her jet to her friends, which is why the data showed such a high rate of emission.

Image Source: Getty Images | Rich Fury

Also Read: When Taylor Swift Publicly Voiced Her Political Opinions and Endorsed Two US Democrats

The spokesperson conveyed to BuzzFeed News that attributing all the trips solely to Taylor was inaccurate. They stated, "Taylor’s jet is loaned out regularly to other individuals. To attribute most or all of these trips to her is blatantly incorrect." However, this response backfired for the Reputation star severely as people pointed out the hidden 'narcissistic' approach to her altruism. Critics pointed out that the key issue wasn't whether she was personally onboard those flights but rather the environmental impact they collectively imposed. Swift's statement led to trolling on the internet.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Also Read: Miley Cyrus Nostalgically Recalls Going to Cheesecake Factory With Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato

The instance led to several discussions around the duties and responsibilities of global celebrities to humanitarian causes. Climate change and global warming are real, but who is responsible for the situation needs to be addressed collectively. Blaming stars could, of course, divert the trend, but when it comes to finding solutions, one has to make sure that instances like such lead to a put-together act.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift)

Taylor Swift's situation only makes us wonder if, in today's world of increasing consumerism, globalization plays any role. If yes, how can we tackle it with the resources readily available to us in today's age? Regardless of intent, Swift's act also points out how a healthy fandom can actually bring about a drastic change in celebrities and a healthy planet in sustenance.

More from Inquisitr

Miley Cyrus Says Viral Pic of Her, Taylor Swift and Demi Lovato Is Clear Proof Of Her Bisexuality

Producer Jason Blum Credits Taylor Swift for the Exorcist's Early Release, Here's Why