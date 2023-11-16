Donald Trump Believes Kim Kardashian is the 'World’s Most Overrated Celebrity'

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump went on a bizarre Truth Social tirade in which he called Kim Kardashian the "world's most overrated celebrity" and claimed that he shortened the sentences of inmates she advocated on behalf of as a favor to her ex-husband Kanye West.

His criticism comes after author Jonathan Karl detailed the reality star's use of her popularity to lobby the former president to reduce certain jail terms in his new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party. ABC News reporter Karl claims that during Trump's administration, Kardashian visited the White House many times to lobby for criminal justice reform.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Karl wrote, "He would grant the commutations, he told Kardashian, if she leveraged her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House. Kardashian actually tried to do what Trump demanded, seeing it as a small price to pay to get justice for people she believed were serving unjust sentences. But all the players she approached declined. Trump had become too toxic.

In the final two weeks of his presidency, nobody wanted to be anywhere near him." In 2018, Kardashian visited with Trump in the Oval Office to discuss prison reform and sentencing, and to campaign for the pardon of Alice Johnson, who was serving a life sentence for nonviolent drug and money laundering crimes. Johnson received presidential pardon a few days after their encounter.

In a recent Truth Social post, Trump wrote, "Failed ABC Fake News reporter Jonathan Karl just wrote another bad book. He works sooo hard, but has sooo little talent – Some people have it, and some people don’t. In the “book” he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she “would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,” if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners."

He further added, "This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players. I’ve had many teams, from all sports and leagues, in the White House. If there was even a slight reluctance, I would immediately withdraw the invitation, there would be NO Negotiation – But this did not happen often. I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now."

Image Source: Getty Images | Photo by Drew Angerer

The history between Trump and Kardashian's ex-husband Ye (now known as Kanye West) is public knowledge. Ye apparently dined with Trump and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes at Mar-a-Lago in 2022, visited Trump at the White House when he was president, and purportedly requested Trump to be his running mate in 2024, a campaign he now seems to have abandoned.

After Kardashian filed for divorce from West in January 2021, the famous rapper has been in the news for his bizarre behaviour, anti-Semitic outbursts, and friendship with white nationalist and Holocaust denier Nick Fuentes.

