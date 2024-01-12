Although 'Bennifer' re-wrote the history, fans still cannot get over what Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck had. They were once Hollywood's power couple, but unfortunately, the duo broke up ten years and three kids later. During their glorious days, they also worked together in films, but Garner wasn't too thrilled to work with her now ex-Affleck.

Apparently, the ex-flames starred together in two films in the early 2000s: Pearl Harbor (2001) and Daredevil (2003). But after their separation in 2015, they were finally divorced after three years in 2018. However, Garner and Affleck didn't work together, with the former even expressing her hesitance to work with her baby daddy, reported The Things.

So, what could be the reason for her reluctance? Aside from being a fabulous actor, Affleck has also ventured into the world of direction with films like Gone Baby Gone (2007), Argo (2012), and the most recent Air in 2023. And despite the divorce, the 51-year-old said he'd love to direct Garner in a film.

"I think that would be great," he said in a 2017 interview. "I've often said that I want to direct a movie that Jennifer was in because I think she's so great and she could do something really cool." However, it never happened, and according to Affleck, "The problem that gets in the way is that one of us has to be looking after the kids at home."

But, the truth is, Garner has been reluctant to work with him despite Affleck's desire to collaborate with the mother of his kids. In a 2009 interview, the 13 Going on 30 actress brushed off the idea of being directed by her now ex-husband.

She said, "I don't want to because he is not the world's fastest director," claimed Garner, adding, "And I like to get in and do my work and go home and put the kids to bed." However, she admitted her admiration for his directing career and insisted on her belief of never saying never in life.

Garner continued, "I'm afraid there would be this moment where I would say, 'OK. You've got it. I promise you it is in the can. I've got to go home.' Meanwhile, she didn't say it might never happen. "But you know, life is long, and I never say never. I think Ben is brilliant at what he does," gushing, "I am so happy for and proud of him."

Garner and Affleck are co-parenting their children: 18-year-old Violet Anne, 15-year-old Seraphina Rose, and 11-year-old Samuel. The Good Will Hunting star opened up about the challenges of raising kids as a divorced couple. "When you have children with somebody, you're connected to them forever. And I'm very lucky she is the mother of my children."

While speaking to People, Affleck praised Garner, "I'm very grateful and respectful of her. Our marriage didn't work, and that's difficult. Both of us really believe that it's important for kids to see their parents respect one another and get along, whether they're together or not."

