10 Times ‘Sister Wives’ Star Meri Brown Demeaned Ex-Husband Kody Brown On and Off-Screen

10 Times When Meri Brown Threw Indirect Shades at Kody Brown

Sister Wives star Meri Brown is Kody Brown's first wife. The two got legally married in 1990. She's been in Kody's life from the beginning, and together, they decided to have a plural marriage. The mother of one had a fallout with Kody, which she explained as "[I] feel like I need to shrink to be able to fit into a certain circumstance or situation." Meri had been open about her hostility towards Kody and shaded her husband multiple times.

1. Meri skipped wishing Kody a 'Happy Father's Day' in 2020

Although Meri wasn't the only wife who didn't wish Kody on Father's Day, her post for her father raised questions. She honored her dad, who passed away 13 years ago and wrote about his kindness, loyalty, laughter, and mountain-like strength. The silence from the rest of his wives and 18 children was deafening, while Meri's subtle shade expressed her feelings for her ex-husband. Kody, who had been living a monogamous life with Robyn, received no shoutout or love from his other wives.

2. Meri blamed ex-Kody for literally everything

Meri Brown has had no issues putting all the blame on their failed marriage to Kody. She revealed her decision to part ways with Kody to Robyn in a confessional, "It's just something that I have figured out that I need to be done," per PEOPLE. Kody's tell-all memoir fueled the fire when he said his marriage to Meri was "hard" from the beginning. Meri, on the other hand, already talked about not feeling respected by Kody.

3. Meri's cryptic remarks after split with Kody

Meri Brown never shied away from telling her side of the story after she split with Kody. Although cryptic, her post from 2022 was directed towards a flip side of their marriage, which the fans didn't know about. Hinting at the demise of their relationship, Meri wrote, "Not all is always as it seems. Everyone has their own experiences and their truths. Remember, no matter how flat the pancake is, it always has two sides." And we couldn't agree more.

4. Meri Brown felt unappreciated by Kody

In another relationship rant, Meri Brown seemed to indicate to her fans her ex-husband, Kody Brown, never really appreciated what his wife brought to the table. Confident and secure in herself, she said she's aware of her truth and what she's done as a spouse. Although seldom she'd been credited for her contribution to the Brown family, she'd brought in the monetary benefits as well as been a supportive voice of Kody for very long. Despite that, the relationship couldn't survive.

5. She called out Kody's struggle with self

One of the most sounding posts of Meri where she indirectly shaded her ex-husband was when she talked about abuse/struggle. In a now-deleted Instagram story, the first wife of Kody hinted the Brown family patriarch inflicted abuse on her. The quote she shared read, "When you finally learn that a person's behavior has more to do with their internal struggle than it ever did with you." This indicated that Kody had plenty of unresolved issues in his personality.

6. Meri considered releasing a tell-all expose

Although Meri didn't leave any opportunity to reveal as much as possible through social media posts and the show's confessionals, she toyed with the idea of releasing a tell-all book. And it is safe to say that memoirs have a way of giving nightmares to people guilty of wrongdoing. The memoir could've been an ultimate payback to Kody. Through her social media posts, the TLC star hinted in this direction. However, nothing has materialized as yet. But who knows, it might.

7. Meri talked about how she "lived, survived, and learned."

In another now-deleted Instagram story, the reality star revealed her feelings about life's challenges and how she survived through it all. Despite being the first wife of Kody, she was hardly treated well by the growing family. Meri felt unloved and unworthy. In an uplifting message to herself and her fans, she urged, "You want something different, you have to do something different." She didn't directly aim at her toxic and narcissistic husband; she certainly meant to address kody brown.

8. Meri had a problem with Kody's "patriarchal remarks"

In one of the episodes of the TLC show, the Brown family head said something inappropriate in front of his three wives, which wasn't well-received by Meri Brown. The fans weren't too impressed either. The uncomfortable scene showed Kody telling his three wives he would be returning to "patriarchy." Unsurprisingly, Meri wasted no time showing her former husband his place and wrote a cryptic post on social media. It read, "[A person should] know who they are," for Kody.

9. Meri believed Kody Brown didn't meet her "standards"

Like always, Meri didn't mention Kody's name directly, but because she's been living a single life, her subtle shade seems to be for no one else except the polygamist. The TLC star posted a cryptic quote: "People who want to be in your life will rise to meet them." The ex-couple tried for almost a decade to fix their broken relationship but failed. Despite that, Meri said, "I can't regret that at all," as per Screen Rant.

10. Meri confronted fans for leaving Kody Brown

Being a public figure isn't easy, and Meri Brown learned it the hard way. Throughout her journey as the wife of the polygamist Kody Brown, fans have been critical of her choices and opinions. However, at one point, she grew tired of constant scrutiny and lashed out at people online for targeting her instead of holding Kody accountable. In an interview with PEOPLE, Meri said, "There's a lot of misconceptions about me." She added that she knows what she's worth.

